Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Pamela Thomas’ 41-year-old brother James died in hospital in 2021 (according to the authorities from COVID-19) after being placed on a COVID drug trial without consent. His signature was forged on the consent form. In August 2026, Pamela contacted Police Scotland with allegations her brother was murdered due to hospital protocols but the police refused to investigate.

Brother in good spirits in hospital but hospital pushing ventilator.

Family not allowed in.

Hospital claimed James asked to go on ventilator.

Nurse pushing COVID vaccination on family over telephone.

Hospital mix up.

Day before James’ passing family witnessed on video call that his face ‘blew up like a balloon.’ Hospital abrupt and stated nothing to worry about.

Family not convinced with COVID-19 as sole cause of death.

Funeral director unable to flag own concern with cause of death due to procedural changes.

James’ contracted multiple hospital acquired infections inc MRSA superbug.

REMAP cap trial withheld anti-biotics.

2 years of speaking out

Pamela Thomas has been relentless in her quest to have the full truth made known about her brother’s passing. Since her inquiry testimony 24 November 2024 she has since appeared on GB News with Neil Oliver, TNT Radio with David Kurten, the TweetStreet Scotland podcast and more recently spoke at the Scottish People's COVID inquiry event alongside other family members.

Thoughts

Interestingly Police Scotland ARE up for investigating forged signatures within care homes in relation to DNACPR notices so why not also the NHS?

Real people. Real stories. Real truth. Who cares? Could have been you or me saying it which is why i have always found the lack of interest in the inquiries by prominent ‘voices for the people’ platforms ‘taking on the establishment’ almost as chilling as the eye witness accounts themselves. A tick box exercise at best over 3 years despite hundreds of bombshell revelations, even from the UK 'whitewash.'

Excellent job Jacqui Deevoy and massive respect as always to Pamela Thomas.

Please help share this information.

HART UK Medical Freedom Alliance World Council for Health John Campbell Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ Norman Fenton Martin Neil Carl Heneghan Joel Smalley Clare Craig Tom Jefferson Doc Malik Vernon Coleman Maajid Nawaz Dan Wootton Bev Turner Nigel Farage David Kurten James Delingpole Thinking Coalition Miri AF UK Column

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All feedback welcome.

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