Introduction

King Charles has outlined the government's law-making plans for the coming year in a speech to the House of Lords.

Full speech+overview

A volatile world threatens the UK.

Significant reforms to the Police, NHS and criminal justice system.

Digital I.D. rollout.

Unflinching support for Ukraine.

Unbreakable commitment to NATO.

Legislation required to combat cyber threats.

‘Clean energy’ to foster energy independence.

UK to lead the way on combating climate change.

‘‘My minister’s will also proceed with the introduction of digital I.D that will modernise how citizen’s interact with public services.’’

‘‘My government will remain a leading advocate for tackling climate change and achieving a world free from poverty.’’

For a full breakdown of the key measures in the King’s Speech visit BBC.

End