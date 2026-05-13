King's Speech 13 May 2026
Building a stronger and fairer Britain.
Introduction
King Charles has outlined the government's law-making plans for the coming year in a speech to the House of Lords.
Full speech+overview
A volatile world threatens the UK.
Significant reforms to the Police, NHS and criminal justice system.
Digital I.D. rollout.
Unflinching support for Ukraine.
Unbreakable commitment to NATO.
Legislation required to combat cyber threats.
‘Clean energy’ to foster energy independence.
UK to lead the way on combating climate change.
‘‘My minister’s will also proceed with the introduction of digital I.D that will modernise how citizen’s interact with public services.’’
‘‘My government will remain a leading advocate for tackling climate change and achieving a world free from poverty.’’
For a full breakdown of the key measures in the King’s Speech visit BBC.
End
Not even a mention of the UN's dystopian Agenda 2030 which is actually the main driving force behind almost all their wretched policies.
Hopefully the fact that the Trump administration has repudiated Agenda 2030 for the USA means that it will fizzle out globally.
We have got to resist digital ID.
Was this on any manifesto? No. They can stuff it. This will bring in a surveillance state.