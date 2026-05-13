Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
14m

Not even a mention of the UN's dystopian Agenda 2030 which is actually the main driving force behind almost all their wretched policies.

Hopefully the fact that the Trump administration has repudiated Agenda 2030 for the USA means that it will fizzle out globally.

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currer
22m

We have got to resist digital ID.

Was this on any manifesto? No. They can stuff it. This will bring in a surveillance state.

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