Two graphs, only one logical conlcusion. The COVID ‘vaccines’ (particularly dose-2) cause ‘Long COVID’?

‘‘Initially, all long COVID records were recorded in unvaccinated individuals but over the course of the study period as people received SARS-COV-2 vaccinations more clinical codes for long COVID were recorded in people with 1 or more vaccinations.’’

‘‘It is also possible that people with a code for long COVID in their GP records do not have the condition, especially those with a referral code as the referral may have concluded that they did not have long COVID.’’

‘‘Fundamentally, there is currently no gold standard to compare recorded long COVID with in order to assess the accuracy of these codes, however our research demonstrates evidence that research using these codes should proceed with caution.’’

‘‘Despite the difficulties in researching vaccine effectiveness on long COVID, it is an important question to understand. It is unclear what role vaccination had in the protection against long COVID.’’

I thought COVID ‘vaccination’ was supposed to prevent Long COVID.

Full study- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(24)00217-7/fulltext#appsec1 —Graphs located in Figures.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/vaccination-dramatically-lowers-long-covid-risk/