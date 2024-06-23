Lancet|Clinical coding of long COVID in primary care 2020–2023 in a cohort of 19 million adults in England
An irrefutable correlation between the COVID 'vaccine' rollout and patients reporting 'Long COVID' symptoms.
Two graphs, only one logical conlcusion. The COVID ‘vaccines’ (particularly dose-2) cause ‘Long COVID’?
‘‘Initially, all long COVID records were recorded in unvaccinated individuals but over the course of the study period as people received SARS-COV-2 vaccinations more clinical codes for long COVID were recorded in people with 1 or more vaccinations.’’
Discussion
‘‘It is also possible that people with a code for long COVID in their GP records do not have the condition, especially those with a referral code as the referral may have concluded that they did not have long COVID.’’
‘‘Fundamentally, there is currently no gold standard to compare recorded long COVID with in order to assess the accuracy of these codes, however our research demonstrates evidence that research using these codes should proceed with caution.’’
‘‘Despite the difficulties in researching vaccine effectiveness on long COVID, it is an important question to understand. It is unclear what role vaccination had in the protection against long COVID.’’
I thought COVID ‘vaccination’ was supposed to prevent Long COVID.
Full study- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(24)00217-7/fulltext#appsec1 —Graphs located in Figures.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/vaccination-dramatically-lowers-long-covid-risk/
No mention of how they classified vax status? They probably went with the bullshit 2-week rule? If so, you could probably correct most of the "unvaccinated" reports in early 2021 as one dose?
"Only vaccine doses greater than 14 weeks before the end of follow up were included to account for the gap between immunisation and protection (2 weeks) and development of long COVID symptoms (12 weeks)."
In my opinion prior to the transfection, LC would be associated with hospital stay and receiving harmful treatments. Other than that I also think we might find correlation with vegans or plant based mask wearers.