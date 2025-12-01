Introduction

December 13, 2023

The ME Association ran a website survey asking people about their decision and experiences with COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

This results are shown below:

Total Entries: 614

Results

56% of people experienced an adverse reaction.

8% reported a severe reaction which took months to resolve.

An alarming 13% reported permanent disability.

37% (127) of ALL 340 adverse reactions reported were either severe or very severe.

Yellow Card Scheme

Disturbingly 41% of doctors did NOT report an adverse reaction to the MHRA.

Do you know what might have triggered your ME/CFS?

In another survey (March 7, 2022) feedback highlighted vaccination as the no.2 cause which specifically triggered the illness ME/CFS placing higher than a much spoken about culprit in the disease, Epstein Barr virus.

COVID jab vs Flu jab

When compared with the annual flu vaccinations the COVID jab has a much worse safety profile.

Feel free to share this information if you think it is important.

End