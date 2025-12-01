ME Association|Survey on COVID-19 vaccinations
Alarming feedback from participants.
Introduction
December 13, 2023
The ME Association ran a website survey asking people about their decision and experiences with COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.
This results are shown below:
Total Entries: 614
Results
56% of people experienced an adverse reaction.
8% reported a severe reaction which took months to resolve.
An alarming 13% reported permanent disability.
37% (127) of ALL 340 adverse reactions reported were either severe or very severe.
Yellow Card Scheme
Disturbingly 41% of doctors did NOT report an adverse reaction to the MHRA.
Do you know what might have triggered your ME/CFS?
In another survey (March 7, 2022) feedback highlighted vaccination as the no.2 cause which specifically triggered the illness ME/CFS placing higher than a much spoken about culprit in the disease, Epstein Barr virus.
COVID jab vs Flu jab
When compared with the annual flu vaccinations the COVID jab has a much worse safety profile.
