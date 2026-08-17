Introduction

‘‘Beautiful and moving call between James O'Brien and volunteer gardener Carole. Understandably Carole was feeling upset and afraid, as many of us are by the extreme weather this summer and by the fact that they feel alone in these fears. Carole has asked Morden Hall National Trust Park to screen the People's Emergency Briefing film to help ensure we all understand and share this knowledge together. As ever, James dealt with this so graciously. Like Carol, James thinks it is vital that the Government levels with us all about the scale and urgency of the environmental crisis we face and called for a live, prime time televised briefing - building on the work of the #NationalEmergencyBriefing. We will be reaching out to Carol, to make sure she's ok and to invite her to a screening.’’ -National Emergency Briefing 16th August 2026

‘‘Without that fear that you articulate…then you do not have the appetite for change. You do not have the urgency. You need the fear to feed the urgency and the urgency to feed the change.’’

-James O’Brien

Feedback

Newest comment not going along with the narrative.

‘‘Climate change? you built over our flood planes. imported 25 million people. didn’t build any lakes. water will run out. then you have cloud seeding, spraying of weed killer and governments building stupid and ineffective ideas from there old moron brains. then we are expected to pay 1000s more the big companies to keep our use down while millionaires use more in 1 trip then i do in my life. its all a big loads of shit. we have had dry weather for donkies years and we have had heavy rains. the UK runs out of water due to the double the amount of people then it was designed for. nothing else.....im a professional gardener and nothing has changed in 10 years’’

Thoughts

As Carol demonstrates and in James’ own words the real problem is FEAR, not enough of society is living in fear. A tactic that was deployed onto the UK population by LBC and mainstream media and our institutions during the ‘COVID pandemic.’ The climate emergency repeats that same ideology which has all the hallmarks of a dangerous cult.

Merriam Webster definition;

‘‘a group (such as an organization or religious sect) with tenets and practices regarded as coercive, insular, or dangerous.’’

If like me however, you prefer facts over fear climate change dispatch ‘facts vs fearmongering’ section is well worth checking out!

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End