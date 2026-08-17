Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

15 Comments

User's avatar
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
2h

I want to laugh but this is dangerous. Chris Packham‘s inane comments including wanting to criminalise ‘ climate change deniers’ aka as fact checkers should terrify all of us but not in the way they want!

Reply
Share
Ned's avatar
Ned
3h

I've contributed to the comments. My comment will upset Carole further; silly mare.

Reply
Share
3 replies by biologyphenom and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture