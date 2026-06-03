Introduction

‘The National Emergency Briefing was commissioned to present the latest evidence, and build an irresistible call for the Government to stage a televised emergency briefing, the essential first step towards the WW2-scale response now required.’

A new film currently traversing the whole of the UK is terrifying audiences with the premise of a ‘growing climate and nature emergency’. Workplace and even church screenings are also recommended.

LBC Radio

James O’Brien with Co-Founder of NEB Simon Oldridge (formerly an accountant).

‘Severe threats’ to British society in near term.

‘Threats’ to food supply, health and national security.

‘Dark money’ behind fossil fuel industry.

‘Right wing’ populism a barrier to progress.

‘‘What we are calling for is the Government to do a televised emergency briefing like with COVID with independent experts setting out the threats.’’

‘‘The fossil fuel industry are threatening our very society.’’

Top YouTube comment

‘‘Oh this absolutely needs to be challenged. There is absolutely NO impending climate crisis, just look at the 'experts' pushing the threats... this is quite simply the most astonishing falsehood I've yet to see. This needs to be challenged, full stop. The falsehoods being promoted here are astonishing. These people are trying to be 'right' without science backing them up, they are trying to take the higher moral ground claiming it's only corporate right wing idiocy which is challenging climate catastrophe. James is utterly blind, saying it's lies which are being pushed... I suppose he's going to say Net Zero is needed, that SDGs are needed. I will challenge ANY so called climate scientist (and there are actually few) who can support this kind of false narrative when they look at actual data as apposed to bizarre modelling. This really needs to stop, it's scaremongering at its worst, and sadly, James has become the victim of the very thing he says he dislikes... he's become so biased and corrupted in his thinking. The anger he's shown since Brexit hasn't found a home, but his closing statement in this video is horrendous... this is the very worse form of cultural marxism... this movement is daft, based on falsehoods, and pushes fear. Why can't we push for cleaner air, cleaner industry, etc... does James not know where the whole climate catastrophe idea originated?????? Take a close look.’’

NEB trailer

Thoughts

The NEB is something i have been following for the past 6 months and i am surprised i have not seen in circulated in alternative media channels where what is being stated and proposed is highlighted and challenged with calls to attend screenings.

‘‘When you go into your local town there is no sign of an emergency.’’

-Simon Oldridge

I wonder why. All of this reminiscent of the ‘COVID pandemic’ years like the empty wards…yet the public told of ‘war zones’..the extreme unethical fear mongering… the ‘‘trust the experts’’ mantra.. ''protecting the vulnerable'' and sceptics seeing things differently from officialdom always cited to be in the way of progress and ‘right wing.’ I also recall back in 2020/21 'conspiracy theorists' predicted the agenda was to move from COVID to climate. Well…here we are.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End