Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

9 Comments

User's avatar
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
8h

Well done for researching this. I hadn’t heard about it and I hope I don’t hear about it again! Let’s hope the whole thing is a total flop.

What a bunch of mindless ideologues: James O’Brian, Chris Packham, Deborah Meaden in the trailer (no comments allowed) feigning shocked horror at some fearmongering propaganda factoid she’s just been fed, Jennifer Saunders! These people are getting desperate because they know they have lost the argument and are about to be sent packing politically, just like they were with Brexit which they also deplore.

The YouTube top comment you highlight under the O’Brian piece has got a whole bunch of replies from nutters who probably get all their “news” from the Guardian and BBC, with the one supportive comment also subjected to a nutter pile-on. I felt tempted to post my stock Debunking the Climate Change Hoax paper, but there is no point trying to present reasoned arguments to such people: https://metatron.substack.com/p/debunking-the-climate-change-hoax.

They talk about the dangers of supposed “populism” (aka peoples’ democracy, not Uniparty tyranny) and fossil fuel “dirty money”. I wonder who funds them!

Reply
Share
Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
9h

Last week's warm weather was a gift to climate doom mongers. They could totally ignore the cold start to May, ( heating on for many) and scream on X how could people be climate deniers. Rather quieter this week.

NetZero along with carbon footprint are in my mind the most bizarre metrics. Especially as we reliant on co2 and carbon.

Most people want clean air and water ,but not at the price of destroying the economy or crop growing. As a young child I saw the effects of the 1961 clean air act on cities large Sheffield.

We are also tired of the gloom and doom modelling, in the 70's a " documentary" on TV predicted Doncaster would be by the sea with a Mediterranean climate in 50 years. It wasn't any nearer the sea last week even if it was nice and warm.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture