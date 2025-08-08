Neil Oliver Doing the dirty work of the powerful!

NB: I’d been holding off posting this until UK covid inquiry module 6 was complete. So here it is. A bonus post if you will before i have a break.

Introduction

As many people will be aware i’ve reached out to Neil Oliver many times since late 2023 and he has been aware of my substack for at least 12 months which was predominantly covering the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. The world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the truth to the lockdown.

In 2024 i contacted GB News who had a phenomenal producer at the time (interestingly left after inquiry shows were completed) who agreed the Scottish COVID inquiry was really important and sensibly arranged for Neil (known as the freedom promoting covid sceptic Scot from Stirling) to cover this. I was over the moon and felt this would be a big breakthrough moment. These shows can be viewed at the following links. 1 2 3

Neil’s video—Doing the DIRTY WORK of the powerful! Jul 2025

Top comment- ‘‘It's amazing how many people have already forgotten Covid. They learned nothing & swiftly moved on & accepted the atrocities.’’

Has Neil moved on? Atrocitites i have been documenting in detail for the past 2 years. 1

On the 28th June 2024 Neil was even informed by a relative on GB News who testified at the Scottish inquiry of breaking news vs the bombshell health and social care closing statements. To this day 14 months on still unreported by all UK/global media outlets including ‘alternative.’

‘The Scottish COVID inquiry has just confirmed the adverse effects of lockdown on residents physical and mental well-being outweighed the risks posed by COVID-19..MUTIPLE BREACHES of human rights have now been confirmed.’’

Fast forward following 12 months July 2024-July 2025

Rather than unstoppable momentum naturally gained from this show, sadly, the historically significant ONGOING inquiry was never spoken of again by Neil (know as a historian) even as i continued to provide (for FREE) world exclusive content not only from the Scottish COVID inquiry but later also the UK COVID inquiry which many critics (inc Neil) stated in 2023 (oddly as the inquiry was barely underway) how it was going to be a 'whitewash'.

Whilst i have little doubt on the inevitable pro lockdown, lack of ppe, lack of testing narrative will prevail at the inquiries is it really a whitewash when popular critics are being told truths as follows? Surely by ignoring this you become part of that whitewash? …which by definition means;

‘‘An attempt to stop people finding out the true facts about a situation’’.

Feined interest?

It must be said not once has Neil ever directed any of his 300,000+ Youtube subscribers nor his 500,000 X followers to this substack. He was also copied into dozens, likely close to 100 posts @GeoFio8 X account the past 12 months to help share inquiry clips and not a single one was even liked let alone reposted with a comment.

Neil also did not promote nor attend the 2025 Scottish People’s COVID inquiry event which occured in Edinburgh just 35 miles from his Stirling doorstep. How does this make sense if he was ever genuniely interested and seeks accountability for all that was done in the name of ‘COVID’?

Source for image Gigaholm Biological

Is ‘speaking out’ just about making money?

There can be no doubt the ‘alternative/freedom arena’ is worth £millions and is a lucrative business opportunity if you have the connections and skills. On this topic i noted Neil has created over 429 videos on Youtube and has a Patreon and a shop that offers mugs for £20 and t-shirts at £25.

Revealling statistics

Of the above videos approximately 400 have 40-60s introductions where Neil asks people for money in order to keep the shows going. Would he give up if no one was paying him?

This means Neil has dedicated around 6 hours on Youtube over the past 5 years solely asking people for their cash!

How much time has he spent speaking about the UK’s biggest ever public inquiries (ongoing) post biggest event in living memory for most people alive which proves many concerns are actually based in facts not conspiracy and which badly expose the establishment he claims to be fighting against? Hint; it’s not 6 hours.

Neil’s Youtube channel has also accumulated 29.5 million total views which at >6 million views/year generates a revenue of about £1,135/month upwards of £17,000 per annum which means over the last 5 years ‘speaking out’ for Neil has been rewarded with a cool £67,000!

Redacted 28th July 2025-Scotland is being DESTROYED and Neil Oliver is trying to save it!

The long list of 14 topics covered on the 78mins Redacted show are;

Neil’s Awakening-Censorship-Telling the truth-A suppressed Zeitgeist-Freedom-Londons Fallen-The 2014 referendum-All politics are local-People are moving out of Scotland-The globalist project-Young people in Scotland-The primal nature-Will it take a revolution-Environmental roadblocks-

‘‘What is it like to be the most censored man in Scotland?…one of the amazing truth tellers.’’

So ‘censored’ he has a X account, a Youtube channel where he uploads upto 11 videos per week and has a job at GB News regularly able to reach millions of people?

The real censored information

You’d think historian Neil appearing on various popular platforms the past 12+ months with the ability to reach millions from Redacted to Tucker Carlson to speaking with Jimmy Dore would at least mention the revelations from the (ongoing) Scottish COVID-19 inquiry the world’s first official COVID inquiry to reveal THE TRUTH to the lockdown and as a man of the people fighting for the ordinary people like me perhaps even a wee shout out to this substack…but sadly no.

Thoughts

To be clear, people are free to speak about what they want and i am certainly not against Neil or anyone else making money on social media etc my concerns lie with financial gain taking precedent over truth. My concerns lie with truth seekers competing with each other for fame and fortune rather than collaborating on what matters most and yes i believe the inquiry information (UK and Scotland) should be above lots else we hear concerns about yet is ignored. This is the one and only issue i’ve seen where the mainstream and ‘alternative media’, our politicians and popular ‘outspoken’ influencers unite as one. Nothing to see here.

Conclusion

So one has to wonder have popular ‘freedom’ influencers like Neil who have been ‘speaking out’ during the COVID years been nothing more than ‘opposition’ theatre all along, content to read scripts and stay in their lane and be rewarded for doing so?

From my vantage point one could conclude covering ‘risky topics’ like the inquiries with consistency and purpose threatens status and income streams because that would actually shake ‘the powers that ought not to be’ (according to Neil) and if that is true..who therefore is really doing the dirty work of the powerful?

Update: Neil has a new affiliate link on his latest Youtube video added 2 days ago if you are interested in buying gold. Wonder when a link to this substack will be added so millions of people can learn the raw truth about the lockdown? Maybe if i pay him he would be tempted?

