Introduction

I was taken aback to discover no alternative media articles pre-empting this draconian change and so it took me by suprise. There were only these automaton A.I generated Youtube videos. More freedoms and rights to bodilly autonomy being lost in the country which once AGAIN sees the government target the elderly for health and safety purposes.

Kangandcosolicitors

‘From July 2025, the UK introduces its most significant reform in decades for drivers aged 70 and over. Until now, licence holders turned 70 and simply self‑certified their fitness to drive. That will change. The new regime introduces mandatory medical assessments, vision and potential cognitive screening, and risk‑based checks administered by the DVLA.’

Daytime licenses only.

Restricted to local areas only.

Stats-Are our road’s unsafe?

Former Transport Secretary Michael Matheson explains the data in 2021.

‘‘National statistics show that in 2019 the total number of casualties fell to it’s LOWEST SINCE ANNUAL RECORDS BEGAN BACK IN IN 1950.’’

As you’ve just heard Scottish roads are now the safest they’ve been since records began despite record levels of vehicles and a growing population of elderly drivers.

Below is the latest 2024 report from Transport Scotland.

‘‘2024 was the fifth-lowest ever recorded (since 1960) with 160 fatalities.’’

Are elderly drivers putting people at greater risk of harm than non elderly?

No.

So what is this really all about?

An intensifying war on drivers and private car ownership which continues with Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee launching city centre Low Emission Zones (LEZ) joining Glasgow whose zone has already been operating for a year and generated over £1 million for the council. LEZs are designated zones where only ‘‘less polluting’’ vehicles can drive.

‘‘Glasgow City Council says it will take further action over the next four years to reduce emissions from road traffic in the city centre where pollution is at its highest.’’

Also deemed ‘inevitable’’ for drivers is pay per mile because according to the government we must eliminate fossil fuels to save the planet. As China permits two coal plants to be built per week!

These new DVLA rules are just another clever mechanism being deployed that will force more drivers off the road as per goals of the unelected United Nations Agenda 2030/WEFs Great Reset which will also seek to contain people within 20 minute neighbourhoods. Less travelling about is ‘good for the planet’ afterall.

Thoughts

From 'zero covid' to ‘net zero’ to ‘zero deaths on roads’ these goals are impossible to accomplish but that is the point as it permits the installation of a repressive totalitarian framework that can in perpetuity introduce restrictions on society and you will be told it is ‘for the greater good.’.. c’mon..if it saves just one life.

I would suggest this agenda is driven (no pun intended) by the real conspiracy theorists of our time. ‘Conspiracy theory’ meaning;

‘Hypothetical speculation that is untrue or outlandish.’

eg-A climate emergency caused by human generated co2 emissions.

‘‘Our road safety action also supports the aspirations of our wider health and climate emergency policies.’’

-Former Transport Secretary Michael Matheson

Isn’t it funny how ‘‘Saving the planet’’ always results in freedoms being sacrificed and the people becoming much poorer in the process but not so the corporations? Why would anyone in their right mind comply with such a system? What are we the people getting out of this other than ‘feeling good’ that we’re doing something useful?

Thanks for stopping by.

End