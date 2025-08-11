Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

12 Comments

User's avatar
Declaration of Dumfries's avatar
Declaration of Dumfries
2h

It would also be interesting to see how many lives have been saved by these ubiquitous 20mph limits nowadays. It most instances it's pathetically unnecessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by biologyphenom and others
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
1h

Cause the problem by injecting the elderly with poison and then penalise the victims when they develop these symptoms.

Agenda 2030?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture