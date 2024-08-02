Excess deaths within the home

An unreported metric in Scotland is excess deaths occuring within private homes. As has been revealled during the ongoing (media censored) Scottish COVID inquiry, the NHS remained all but closed in 2020 (despite half empty wards). Many people were simply too afraid to attend for health problems such was the scale of the political and media fear mongering over the virus.

Here is quite a shocking statistic!

Over 20,000 excess deaths within private homes since 2020.

Year Total Excess Deaths

2020= 20,512 +5,103

2021= 21,141 +5,732

2022= 20,082 +4,673

2023= 20,497 +5,088

TOTAL EXCESS= +20,596

NB: The pre pandemic 5 year average for deaths within the home is 15,409.

‘COVID’ deaths

Only 959 (4%) of the 20,000+ deaths noted COVID-19 as underlying cause.

Meaning…

19,637 (96%) of all excess deaths within private homes 2020-2023 were from confirmed NON COVID causes.

Excess deaths at home by cause 2020-2022

A breakdown for 2023 is not yet available but from 2020-2022 there is yet more shocking data to be discovered.

2020. All cause deaths up 34%..Cancer deaths up 40%..Circulatory deaths up 26%..Dementia deaths up 61% and ‘‘other causes’’ up 33%.

Trends worsen in 2021 with a noteable jump in ‘‘other circulatory diseases’’ up 46%.

From 2020-2022 there were an additional 4,117 circulatory deaths, 4,838 cancer deaths, 943 dementia deaths and 3,311 from ‘‘other’’ causes.

A word on Hospital deaths

As can be seen above (highlighted in red-top graphic)…

Deaths in Scottish hospitals in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic were the LOWEST ON RECORD!

The pre pandemic average for deaths in the hosptial setting was 28,584. Meaning in 2020 there were 953 less deaths than expected.

From 2021, after the COVID vaccination rollout and into 2023 when the pandemic was declared over by the WHO, there have been 2,862 more deaths than expected.

Year Excess Deaths (Hospital)

2021= +1,039

2022= +931

2023= +892

Total= 2,862

All COVID deaths by comparison

From 2020-2023 in Scotland there were 16,933 deaths that noted COVID as a cause of death cause across all locations.

However, during the same period there were 19,637 confirmed EXCESS NON COVID causes of death within Scottish homes. Interestingly, only one of these metrics was ever the focus for the media, our politicians and public health.

We were told lockdowns save lives, where?

End

Links:

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events/monthly-mortality/monthly-mortality-march-23-tab-1.xlsx.

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/covid19stats