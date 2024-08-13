NEW: Public Health Scotland Operating Plan 2024
A progressive decline in the health of Scots projected over the next two decades.
Public health projections to 2043
With decent living standards and more ‘safe and effective’ vaccinations than ever accepted by >90+% of the population WHY is the health prognosis so bleak for Scots over the next two decades….especially for respiratory diseases? It should be noted since ‘COVID’ record numbers of the population now accept an annual flu vaccination. So much for the dangerous ‘anti-vax’ movement having an influence.
‘‘The overall burden of disease - the total number of years of life lost to early death and ill health will be 21% greater in 2043 than it was in 2023.’’
Multiple Sclerosis incidence
Scotland also has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with an estimated prevalence of more than 200 per 100,000 population.
Deaths from MS
The number of deaths in Scotland due to Multiple Sclerosis continues to rise. (the report states this is likely an underestimate).
Vitamin D (lack of sun exposure) a factor
‘MS incidence is higher in regions with lower levels of sunlight, resulting in lower rates of vitamin D levels.’ Orkney having the highest rates of the disease.
Conclusions
People in Scotland die younger than any other Western European country.
A+E waiting times longer in 2024 than in 2007 despite same numbers of patients.
Twice as many people now on NHS wait lists.
Overall burden of disease forecast to be 21% greater in 2043 than 2023.
Chronic respiratory diseases, cancers, cardiovascular disease and neurological conditions all projected to increase.
Record incidence of MS and deaths from MS.
Where are the health successes in Scotland to prove public health is competent in it’s advice to the population? The real world evidence paints a very disturbing reality. One of perpetual decay and decline. Of course, there is no acknowledgement here on the very real harms from the ‘COVID’ lockdowns, prolonged mask wearing nor even the consideration that injecting millions of people with experimental mRNA without any long term safety data may not have been a good idea.
What do you think?
End
Links to full reports:
https://publichealthscotlan.scot/media/28380/2024-operating-plan-final-240807.pdf
https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/28346/smsr-annual-report-2024-final.pdf
Handy links
If you know anyone with MS there is some useful information provided at June 2024 Current Research Activity Report section-page 38.
We need to recognise that health does not and never will come from a syringe, be it a vaccine or not. I see so many sedentary individuals, even just getting off your chair and walking will reap benefits to your health no matter what age you are, it has worked for me but then I have also not pumped into my body covid, flu injections or any other "vaccines", the covid debacle has put paid to that. Ironically doctors, nurses and the health system will not give you good health the responsibility for that will always be with the individual.
Love your work and supported for a couple of years.
The flu vax uptake is very dissapointing but sadly I wonder if it is because they have taken that vaccine directly into schools as a shoe in.
If not school children and general population then concerning too. I have heard annecdotally numerous people say that they will NOT take another covid vax instead they will only take the flu vax. So that leads me to wonder if people are failing spot the patterns, the pattern recognition around vaccines is woeful because the marketing and manipulation is vast. There also still exists the overhang of the virtue signalling associated with vaccines and covid years, for the 'greater good' mentality.
The only other note is to say that MS has always been associated with toxicity and vaccines as an autoimune disorder (Chris Exley has good data but there are many others). I would expect an increase in MS in general population given the uptake of both Covid and FLu vaccines in the last few years. In fact I personally know two sisters who are 29 and 31 yo, who were previously fit and healthy who were suddently diagnosed within 4 weeks of each other around 2 yrs post vax. Both attended hosptial after suffering from dizziness and some numbness. Not science, not data but a real world unusual observation.