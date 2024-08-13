Public health projections to 2043

With decent living standards and more ‘safe and effective’ vaccinations than ever accepted by >90+% of the population WHY is the health prognosis so bleak for Scots over the next two decades….especially for respiratory diseases? It should be noted since ‘COVID’ record numbers of the population now accept an annual flu vaccination. So much for the dangerous ‘anti-vax’ movement having an influence.

‘‘The overall burden of disease - the total number of years of life lost to early death and ill health will be 21% greater in 2043 than it was in 2023.’’

Multiple Sclerosis incidence

Scotland also has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with an estimated prevalence of more than 200 per 100,000 population.

Deaths from MS

The number of deaths in Scotland due to Multiple Sclerosis continues to rise. (the report states this is likely an underestimate).

Vitamin D (lack of sun exposure) a factor

‘MS incidence is higher in regions with lower levels of sunlight, resulting in lower rates of vitamin D levels.’ Orkney having the highest rates of the disease.

Conclusions

People in Scotland die younger than any other Western European country. A+E waiting times longer in 2024 than in 2007 despite same numbers of patients. Twice as many people now on NHS wait lists. Overall burden of disease forecast to be 21% greater in 2043 than 2023. Chronic respiratory diseases, cancers, cardiovascular disease and neurological conditions all projected to increase. Record incidence of MS and deaths from MS.

Where are the health successes in Scotland to prove public health is competent in it’s advice to the population? The real world evidence paints a very disturbing reality. One of perpetual decay and decline. Of course, there is no acknowledgement here on the very real harms from the ‘COVID’ lockdowns, prolonged mask wearing nor even the consideration that injecting millions of people with experimental mRNA without any long term safety data may not have been a good idea.

What do you think?

Links to full reports:

https://publichealthscotlan.scot/media/28380/2024-operating-plan-final-240807.pdf

https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/28346/smsr-annual-report-2024-final.pdf

Handy links

If you know anyone with MS there is some useful information provided at June 2024 Current Research Activity Report section-page 38.