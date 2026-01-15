Introduction

In 2024 the RCN declared a national emergency in relation to corridor care and almost 2 years later nothing has improved.

‘Nursing staff are warning that patients face a “devastating” winter as new analysis reveals a rise in 12-hour waits for hospital admission – a 90-fold increase in just six years.’

‘Our members report a patient died after choking undetected in a corridor.’

One nurse in the south of England said:

“We would not treat animals like this in a veterinary practice, so why in a hospital?”

The shocking new report stats

‘Between July and September 2025 116,141 patients waited more than 12 hours in A&E after a decision to admit, compared to just 1,281 in 2019 an increase of almost 9,000%.’

‘More patients are also leaving A&E without treatment, jumping from 100,000 in 2019 to more than 320,000 in 2025.’

‘Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that patients who wait 12 hours in A&E are twice as likely to die within 30 days as those treated, admitted or discharged within two hours.’

‘The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that there were 16,644 associated excess deaths related to stays of 12 hours or longer in A&E before being admitted, which is equivalent to 320 deaths each week.’

Professor Nicola Ranger, RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive said:

‘Corridor care means patients are treated on trolleys, chairs, and even in cupboards or offices, often without access to lifesaving equipment like oxygen and suction. Nursing staff report patients enduring intimate examinations in public areas, while temporary escalation spaces are counted as safe, clinical “beds” in official figures – masking the true scale of the crisis.’

Report highlights

Bed occupancy rates pandemic vs no pandemic

Thoughts

In 2020 people across the UK were told 'stay at home to protect the NHS' with alleged Nationwide ‘war zone’ hospitals when in reality occupancy rates were at historic lows as NHS staff rehearsed elaborate tik-tok dance routines whilst people clapped for ‘heroes’ on a Thursday.

5 years on and 150 million novel mRNA jabs later nobody is dancing in the corridors now because this time the war zone hosptials are real …throughout the country.

I previously covered the 2025 RCN report ‘On the front-line of the UKs corridor care crisis’ here highlighting some shocking testimony from dozens of Scottish nurses.

