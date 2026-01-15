Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

13 Comments

User's avatar
ACAB's avatar
ACAB
13h

Health care lunges from crisis to crisis every year, despite increasing funds and the same fear campaign each winter (in particular). Each year, we're expected to save it by avoiding it at all costs leading to deaths at home, on the way to hospital, outside the hospital or because of hospital decisions. Make it make sense.

Reply
Share
5 replies by biologyphenom and others
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
12h

I would suggest that if GPs were doing their jobs, assessing and triaging sick people as they did before convid (BC) this would help enormously. Now, booking an appointment entails hours, sometimes days on the phone, listening to "thank you for your patience" on a loop! Home visits to assess the elderly and housebound are no longer a thing, and the possibility to discuss ones symptoms with a doctor over the phone is over. It's a controlled demolition of the system people paid for with their taxes, and are entitled to have access to when needed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture