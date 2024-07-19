LONG AWAITED: Here is Denis Rancourt and colleagues research group's latest and massive report about excess mortality in the world during the Covid period: 521 pages, 40K words, hundreds of figures, top analysis, deep insights, overall understanding.….

An absolute reference, with some hard conclusions.

All confirmed at the World’s only official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal what really took place during the lockdown of 2020. Hence the almost blanket mainstream and even alternative media censorship.

-Severe Isolation Harms-Neglect-No Human Rights-No GPs-No Ambulances-Misuse DNRs-Overuse Midazolam-

Follow or subscribe to @denisrancourt on X and help support his independent work any way you can. Please help share this information.

End

Links:

Full study- https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries/