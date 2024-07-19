NEW STUDY|Denis Rancourt and colleagues
Comprehensive analysis of excess deaths during the COVID Era.
LONG AWAITED: Here is Denis Rancourt and colleagues research group's latest and massive report about excess mortality in the world during the Covid period: 521 pages, 40K words, hundreds of figures, top analysis, deep insights, overall understanding.….
An absolute reference, with some hard conclusions.
All confirmed at the World’s only official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal what really took place during the lockdown of 2020. Hence the almost blanket mainstream and even alternative media censorship.
-Severe Isolation Harms-Neglect-No Human Rights-No GPs-No Ambulances-Misuse DNRs-Overuse Midazolam-
Follow or subscribe to @denisrancourt on X and help support his independent work any way you can. Please help share this information.
End
Links:
Full study- https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries/
Thanks for reading biologyphenom’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
🙏🪔💖 Thanks
Please read this free ebook by Michel Chossudovsky, economics Professor, on why, how, this was brought about - nothing to do with health or novel virus. globalresearch.ca/new-pdf-ebook-the-worldwide-corona-crisis-global-coup-detat-against-humanity-by-michel-chossudovski/5791054