NEW|UK COVID-19 Inquiry 10 Oct 2024
Professor Jonathan Wyllie, former president Resuscitation Council UK.
Introduction
Most of this very bland testimony focused on the myth of overloaded hospitals, the importance of adequate PPE for healthcare workers and that a misuse of DNACPR was due to ‘‘a lack of training.’’ Yes really! The UK inquiry really is a farce compared to the Scottish! The media however continue to remain comatose in reporting the testimonies from Scotland.
CPR survival rates
‘‘Currently, the UK adult out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) survival rate to hospital discharge is 8%. For patients having a cardiac arrest in-hospital, the survival rate to hospital discharge is 23%.’’ —(paragraph 9 of statement)
Testimony highlights
Here, a nervous sounding Prof Wyllie recalls the period from March 2020 in relation to blanket DNACPR notices being issued within the NHS. Some people would NOT be resuscitated based on:
Age
Disability
Condition
‘‘Blanket DNACPR is not an appropriate way forward.’’
Legal standing of DNACPR notices
Protecting the vulnerable
‘‘At the time, the charity Mencap said some people with learning disabilities had reported being told they would not be resuscitated if taken ill with Covid.’’
BBC article
The outrage from the bereaved families group is that this is proof hospitals were overwhelmed. I despair!
‘Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK said the use of blanket policies would be “irrefutable evidence” some NHS services had been overwhelmed in the pandemic.’
BBC article
Fact check-UK hosptials were NOT overwhelmed.
Concluding remarks ‘‘lessons learned’’
These UK ‘‘inquiries’’ are nothing but a staging ground for ‘pandemic-2’ and a form of social engineering for the masses as part of the fourth industrial revolution (incoming NHS A.I and the digital ‘solutions’). It’s absolutely nothing to do with the actual facts or accountabilty which is why the Scottish testimonies are so important for the world.
Thanks for reading and watching.
End
Links:
Video-Youtube-UK Covid 19 Inquiry - Module 3 Hearing - 10 October 2024 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd98vpxgp7ko
Full statement- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/10160209/INQ000343994.pdf
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(22)00192-4/fulltext
https://healthandcare.scot/stories/3961/aritifical-intelligence-ai-nhs-scotland-data-digital-innovation
Yep, says it all really.
Regards your comment "The media however continue to remain comatose in reporting the testimonies from Scotland." .... quiet for a reason ?, well I wonder if that has anything to do with the largest government advertising campaign USING them and of course let us not forget the globalist parasitical scum investing in them - again, follow the money as they are all bought off now, not worth even reading.
The problem is that the masses get their news from the MSM media IF AT ALL are both ignorant of what is going on and I kid you not ... do not even care "if it does not effect them directly".
The pandemic is based on falsehood, the Scottish inquiry allowed a glimpse of the horrific practices that were implemented but still they based it on the false premise of the pandemic being the problem not the response. The pandemic myth cannot be exposed they will not allow it, the government, public health, institutions and media have circled the wagons and they will defend it to the end. And you are right they are pushing us to another pandemic or emergency state where control, monitoring and submission to their authority will be normalised, each emergency no matter what it is takes away more and more of our personal freedom with little resistance from the fearful masses.