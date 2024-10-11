Introduction

Most of this very bland testimony focused on the myth of overloaded hospitals, the importance of adequate PPE for healthcare workers and that a misuse of DNACPR was due to ‘‘a lack of training.’’ Yes really! The UK inquiry really is a farce compared to the Scottish! The media however continue to remain comatose in reporting the testimonies from Scotland.

CPR survival rates

‘‘Currently, the UK adult out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) survival rate to hospital discharge is 8%. For patients having a cardiac arrest in-hospital, the survival rate to hospital discharge is 23%.’’ —(paragraph 9 of statement)

Testimony highlights

Here, a nervous sounding Prof Wyllie recalls the period from March 2020 in relation to blanket DNACPR notices being issued within the NHS. Some people would NOT be resuscitated based on:

Age

Disability

Condition

‘‘Blanket DNACPR is not an appropriate way forward.’’

Legal standing of DNACPR notices

Protecting the vulnerable

‘‘At the time, the charity Mencap said some people with learning disabilities had reported being told they would not be resuscitated if taken ill with Covid.’’

BBC article

The outrage from the bereaved families group is that this is proof hospitals were overwhelmed. I despair!

‘Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK said the use of blanket policies would be “irrefutable evidence” some NHS services had been overwhelmed in the pandemic.’

BBC article

Fact check-UK hosptials were NOT overwhelmed.

Concluding remarks ‘‘lessons learned’’

These UK ‘‘inquiries’’ are nothing but a staging ground for ‘pandemic-2’ and a form of social engineering for the masses as part of the fourth industrial revolution (incoming NHS A.I and the digital ‘solutions’). It’s absolutely nothing to do with the actual facts or accountabilty which is why the Scottish testimonies are so important for the world.

Thanks for reading and watching.

End

