Introduction

Professor Sir Chris Whitty is Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England and head of the UK’s public health profession. He was assinged the role of CMO June 2019. Professor Whitty was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to public health. A KCB is offered as a reward either for military service or for exemplary civilian merit. Sir Chris was also appointed Honorary Colonel 144 Medical Squadron Army Reserve on 1st December 2024.

Testimony highlights

‘Confident’ school closures were justified.

‘Difficult’ to determine the beneficial effect.

‘‘NOT closing schools would have had a material effect on the pandemic being significantly worse.’’

‘‘The key thing we were trying to minimise was households meeting.’’

Impacts of lockdown on children

Quarantine.

Lockcdown policy harms to occur in children known before lockdown.

‘‘There was some research which has been done which demonstrated quarantining of children could have psychological effects on them aswell.’’

-Claire Dobbin KC

‘‘There is EXTRAORDINARY strong evidence that being in school is very good for children…developmentally…educationally..in terms of mental health.’’

‘‘It is pretty obvious having children isolated in not a natrual situation and not good for children.’’

‘‘These are things you would NOT wish to do to children EXCEPT under the most extreme circumstances…unfortunately we were in the most extreme circumstances.’’

‘‘Isolating people is bad at all stages of life..during periods of development the implications are likely to be worse and that is what the scientific evidence would certainly support.’’

-Prof Whitty

‘‘Liberal’’ UK lockdown- ‘freedom to go outside’

UK restrictions said to be less severe than other countries.

‘‘The restrictions on outdoor activities were much stronger in many other countries for example France…so we were in fact at the more liberal end amongst many of our peers.’’

Harms of restrictions

Children were knowingly harmed by policies (social distancing, masks etc) in order to confer an unknowable benefit to ‘protect adults’ from ‘covid.’

‘‘SAGE’s position throughout was that children were likely to be particularly badly effected by the social measures..not just schooling but others.’’

‘‘The quickest way to undermine public confidence in measures is for them to be seen to be ‘‘‘unfair.’’

Re-opening of schools

Sir John Coles statement reveals disproportionate harms to children from the lockdown occured from March 2020 and was known about from August.

Chris Whitty stated April 2020 ‘the great majority of children don’t get covid or the symptoms are minor.’

Schools closed to protect the elderly and NHS.

‘‘It wasn’t until August that Sir Chris Whitty said there will be MORE harm to children from not attending school in September than ever would be from contracting the virus.’’

‘‘He said that in August that was also true in March.’’

-Claire Dobbin KC. Reading Sir John Coles evidence.

‘‘The reasons (schools closed)…was because of the effect on the pandemic..not because schools were a particular risk to children.’’

-Prof Whitty

‘‘Vulnerable’’ populations

Not so vulnerable afterall.

Having asthma does not increase risk.

‘‘The harm that we thought these groups might have didn’t quite materialise.’’

‘‘With children the risk was substancially lower than we initially thought it might be for these HIGH RISK groups.’’

‘‘The Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health who are experts looked at this area and said…the great majority of these children are at TRIVIALLY increased risk.’’

‘‘For children we DID NOT see this increased risk.’’

Statement highlights

Prof Whitty has submitted TEN statements to the inquiry since first appearing with this the latest.

Media reports

When it comes to officialdom, the mainstream media are not slow to report. Multiple articles from various outlets within hours of the sesssion ending . 1 2 3

There was even a LIVE stream provided by Sky News and on BBC iplayer.

None of the above so keen on reporting when it comes to hearing about what bereaved families had to say North and South of the border in relation to their horriffic lockdown experiences.

Thoughts

Despite the clear evidence from Sweden as to the insanity of School closures and mask wearing (if one committs to the official narrative) to hear Prof Whitty in 2025 still defending the policy to close schools is extraordinary!

‘‘Not closing schools would have had a material effect on the pandemic being significantly worse.”

You can read about the damage done to children and young people due to public ‘health’ restrictions not any novel virus here and here.

‘I think my least favourite thing about it was face masks, I couldn’t stand them, and the amount of, we call them conducts [punishments], that I got from just not really wanting to wear them. You just felt a bit restricted with breathing.’’

-Feedback. 16 years old.

Also, the media ignored module 8 inquiry statement from Usforthem.

‘Although a devastating (and in some cases even lethal) intervention for the most vuinerable children, it is my firmly held view that..

..school closures were a disaster for the overwhelming majority of children.’’

…and what of the future…?

This is also the now the FOURTH mention (at both UK and Scottish inquiries) in as many weeks that discusses children potentially being in more danger in another panicdemic. Why is this narrative being discussed all of a sudden and modelled at the ONGOING exercise Pegasus event?

In one of Chris Whitty’s latest statements at paragraph 7.6 it states;

‘‘Historically however other routes (non respiratory) have caused major pandemics affecting children..

..and there is no reason they cannot again.’’

