Introduction

Professor Whitty’s final session at the inquiry.

Testimony highlights

Adults and maybe even children should have been masked EARLIER.

More school closures a possibility in future if children at risk.

‘‘I thought there could have been an earlier emphasis on wearing masks in the adult population absolutely…one of the things if we were to re-run the scientific advice we’d have got to that place at a much earlier stage.’’

‘‘For children i think it is a more balanced question.’’

‘‘For the youngest children i think everybody agrees they are inappropriate and potentially harmful just at a physical level and almost certainly interfere with their development.’’

‘‘We need to be a bit careful..saying we should never ever close schools again…every pandemic is different.’’

To hear about the serious harms inflicted from mask wearing upon healthy people, healthcare workers, the elderly, young children and infants as evidenced at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry view this link.

Here is a link to 170 studies that prove masks are useless but harmful.

See Dr Ashley Croft at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry 2025 review gold standard RCT data on mask wearing.

‘The updated evidence as of 2023 and the conclusion was medical surgical masks vs no mask s in the community were’nt shown to be especially beneficial.’’

Thoughts

As i pointed out in the earlier substack with Mr.Whitty this re-occuring theme from both Scottish and UK inquiries discussing the possibility the next panicdemic will target children more aggressively i find really sinister!

I’ve said it before i’ll say it again. Officialdom ‘lessons learned’ in their own words will mean;

Faster, harder lockdown. School closures possible. More masks. More ‘testing.’ More mRNA injection mandates.

Because that’s what happens in repressive authoritarian regimes like we have in the UK where valuing actual science, common sense, freedoms and bodilly autonomy is seen as an outrageous act of disobedience.

