Current best estimate IFR of ‘COVID-19’

The Winter COVID-19 Infection Study (WCIS) ran from November 2023 to March 2024, involving up to 200,000 participants across Scotland and England submitting results from 32,000 lateral flow tests carried out each week.

In this update, the estimated Infection Fatality Risk (IFR) for Scotland across the study period 14 November 2023 to 3 March 2024. IFR represents an estimate of the risk of death in someone who has tested ‘positive for SARS-CoV-2’.

The overall IFR is 0.0762%.

Meaning a 99.9238% survival rate over all age groups. Bare in mind the IFR of ‘influenza’ is said to be anywhere from 0.03%-0.1%. So ‘COVID’ is within that range.

Mortality by age

If you are aged between 3 to 34 years this corresponds to a..

1 in 417,770 chance of mortality given a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

For those aged over 75 years mortality is 1 in 152.

Main Points

Overall assessment for reporting period 8 July to 4 August 2024

Respiratory symptoms in the community measured via calls to NHS24 and attendance at GP consultations for influenza-like-illness are normal. Swab positivity for SARS-CoV-2 decreased. There was a decreasing trend in the numbers of positive ‘COVID-19 cases’ reported per week throughout the four-week period. In the most recent week, there were 261 emergency hospital admissions with a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of influenza, RSV, or ‘COVID-19’. This was a decrease compared to the previous weeks. ‘COVID-19’ hospital admission trend however has been decreasing during the reporting period, from 466 admissions in week 28, to 240 admissions in week 31

Spring ‘vaccination’ rollout vs ‘COVID’

As is very clear, immediately after the rollout of the new COVID spring booster (April 1st 2024) self reported PCR ‘COVID cases’ dramatically increase.

Emergency ‘COVID’ hospitilisations also increase.

Safe and effective?

Links:

https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/28371/viral-respiratory-diseases-including-influenza-and-covid-19-in-scotland-surveillance-summer-report-08082024-wk28_31.pdf

https://publichealthscotland.scot/news/2024/april/spring-covid-19-vaccination-programme-begins/