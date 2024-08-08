NEW: Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection Study
Latest infection fatality rates (IFRs) revealled.
Current best estimate IFR of ‘COVID-19’
The Winter COVID-19 Infection Study (WCIS) ran from November 2023 to March 2024, involving up to 200,000 participants across Scotland and England submitting results from 32,000 lateral flow tests carried out each week.
In this update, the estimated Infection Fatality Risk (IFR) for Scotland across the study period 14 November 2023 to 3 March 2024. IFR represents an estimate of the risk of death in someone who has tested ‘positive for SARS-CoV-2’.
The overall IFR is 0.0762%.
Meaning a 99.9238% survival rate over all age groups. Bare in mind the IFR of ‘influenza’ is said to be anywhere from 0.03%-0.1%. So ‘COVID’ is within that range.
Mortality by age
If you are aged between 3 to 34 years this corresponds to a..
1 in 417,770 chance of mortality given a SARS-CoV-2 infection.
For those aged over 75 years mortality is 1 in 152.
Main Points
Overall assessment for reporting period 8 July to 4 August 2024
Respiratory symptoms in the community measured via calls to NHS24 and attendance at GP consultations for influenza-like-illness are normal.
Swab positivity for SARS-CoV-2 decreased.
There was a decreasing trend in the numbers of positive ‘COVID-19 cases’ reported per week throughout the four-week period.
In the most recent week, there were 261 emergency hospital admissions
with a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of influenza, RSV, or ‘COVID-19’. This
was a decrease compared to the previous weeks.
‘COVID-19’ hospital admission trend however has been decreasing during the reporting period, from 466 admissions in week 28, to 240 admissions in week 31
Spring ‘vaccination’ rollout vs ‘COVID’
As is very clear, immediately after the rollout of the new COVID spring booster (April 1st 2024) self reported PCR ‘COVID cases’ dramatically increase.
Emergency ‘COVID’ hospitilisations also increase.
Safe and effective?
Links:
https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/28371/viral-respiratory-diseases-including-influenza-and-covid-19-in-scotland-surveillance-summer-report-08082024-wk28_31.pdf
https://publichealthscotland.scot/news/2024/april/spring-covid-19-vaccination-programme-begins/
Instead of blindly believing the scientists , public health and most surprisingly of all the pharmaceutical industry people only had to apply a minimum of critical thinking to pause and think twice before committing to this covid substance. In the end most people did not want to do this they co-opted their thinking to others and stepped forward eagerly. All I remember is watching my family and friends take the injection without thinking and I became the outlier, a very strange experience for someone who used to take the easy way out in most situations. The more of these injections taken the more it alters the immune system, but the most repugnant to me is they gave this sludge to children.
