Introduction

World War 2 veteran Alec Penstone with a poignant assessment as to the current state of affairs of the UK. As if any more proof was needed to demonstrate a nation in distress. eg; The lack of concern shown by politicians and the media over the ongoing COVID inquiry reveals within the UK another sign of the times with many in the ‘opposition’ camp determined to remove the UK from the ECHR.

‘‘The sacrifice wasn’t worth the result that it is now.’’

‘‘What we fought for was our freedom …even now it is a darn sight worse than what it was when i fought for it.’’

Thje full video from GMB can be viewed here.

Thoughts

During lockdown, a point i’ve not seen mentioned elsewhere, is that many victims of brutal public ‘health’ measures were World War 2 veterans or survivors. The totalitarian policies (supported by GMB and other mainstream media outlets) they fought against caught up with them in the end, inclusive of Nuremberg code violating experimental injections.

‘Both she and Margaret Kilpatrick’s mother felt that their situation was worse than it had been in World War II.’ 1

For all the talk and poppy wearing, in reality, society has forgot where remebering their sacrifices is to sacrifce them and freedom itself. Further proof of this arrives with the ‘new normal’ of corridor care in NHS hospitals and 'assisted dying' on the way with former Prime Minister Theresa May referencing it as a ‘‘license to kill.’’

