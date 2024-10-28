Introduction

A staggering 250,000 Scots aged over 16 are now disabled, unable to work. The highest total in nearly 20 years!

‘‘In July 2023 to June 2024, an estimated 786,300 people aged 16 to 64 were economically inactive in Scotland. “Long-term sick or disabled” was the main reason given for being inactive in Scotland.’’

‘‘In July 2023 to June 2024, an estimated 32.0 per cent of inactive people aged 16-64 to gave their reason for being inactive as “long-term sick or disabled”, the highest proportion since July 2005 to June 2006.’’

‘‘The proportions of inactive people who were long-term sick or disabled had been gradually DECREASING over time. However…

..it has been increasing IN RECENT YEARS for both Scotland and the UK.’’

What is the reason?

Lockdowns and experimental ‘COVID vaccines’ are said to be ‘‘safe and effective’’.

Scottish COVID Inquiry-21 March 2024

Not on the news.

‘‘Patient’s conditions have worsened. The population has become generally deconditioned..staying at home more and some long term conditions haven’t been managed as well as they might have been.’’

‘‘Some people are no longer fit enough to have surgery.’’

-Dr Iain Kennedy|Chair of BMA Scotland

25 June 2024

Dr Iain Kennedy’s annual speech.

‘‘The crumbling state of primary care confirms we are on the brink of collapse.‘‘

‘‘Since my last ARM speech and the end of April this year, over 58 thousand patients have waited more than 12 hours in a Scottish A&E department – that’s 24 times greater than 5 years ago.’’

‘‘Scotland is sleepwalking into sacrificing this principle, threatening the very existence of the national health service as we know it.’’

No one is clapping now are they?

End

Links:

Full document- https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/statistics/2024/10/scotlands-labour-market-insights-october-2024/documents/scotlands-labour-market-insights---october-2024/scotlands-labour-market-insights---october-2024/govscot%3Adocument/Scotland%2527s%2BQuarterly%2BLabour%2BMarket%2BInsights%2B-%2B28%2BOctober%2B2024.pdf

https://bmascotland.home.blog/2024/06/25/arm-2024-dr-iain-kennedy/