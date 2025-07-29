Introduction

A wake up call to those who think the ‘COVID’ spell has been broken. The new (ab)normal is’nt going anywhere!

‘Two wards at a major Scots hospital have been shut down following a covid outbreak, with health chiefs urging visitors to stay away if they feel unwell.’

In a statement on social media, the health board said:

“Due to cases of COVID, wards 110 and 308 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are closed to all but ESSENTIAL visitors.’’

‘Officials stressed that the measures are in place to protect patients, staff and visitors.’

Social distancing

Masks

Testing

Sanitising

Rewind Nov 2020

‘‘There’s no sight to when this will end.’’

Safe and effective?

16 million+ COVID injections have been administered in Scotland with many people approaching double figures for booster doses. The most recent campaign even ‘protected’ 80% of the most vulnerable.

A+E Admissions ARI

2020-2025 Record lows

Note from link;

‘Large decreases in A&E attendances were observed during the COVID-19 pandemic.’

The ‘covid’ hysteria goes on…‘for your safety.'

Even during summer.

End