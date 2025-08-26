Introduction

The latest data (2024) from NHS Grampian shows deaths rates within the region’s largest hospital continue to remain elevated far exceeding those of the peak ‘pandemic’ year of 2020 which recorded one of the lowest levels of mortality since 2015.

What is going on?

‘The most recent data shows an average turnaround time of just over one hour at Grampian – that’s around twice as long as NHS Tayside – and around ten minutes longer than Great Glasgow and Clyde, despite Glasgow having triple the incidents'.’

‘‘I’ve sat outside the hospital for about ten hours with one patient, which obviously in your 12-hour shift is most of it.’’

-Paramedic

Number of attendance to A+E

There are around 360 less admissions during June 2025 compared to pre-’pandemic’ and from 2020-present the hospital has never admitted FEWER patients.

2019 A+E performance

NHS Grampain was above the national standard with 94% of people seen within 4 hours of admission.

Source : NHS Grampian

2024-2025

Despite less admissions than in 2019 the standard then dropped to 57% and is now ranked the third-worst in mainland Scotland.

The elderly (over 75 years old) and very young (under 5 years old) typically have the highest attendance rates at A&E with a clear correlation in increased admission rates and experimental mRNA.

Thoughts

NHS Grampian (ARI) has experienced significantly more deaths in 2024 than in 2020. Is this the cost of lockdown and risky novel mRNA injections with no long term safety data laid bare coupled with lengthy a+e ambulance wait times all contribuiting to sustained and unusual levels of excess mortality in the region? These are very concerning trends.

