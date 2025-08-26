NEW|Aberdeen Royal Infirmary|Freedom of Information Act Response|25 August 2025
Concerning death rates at the largest hospital in NHS Grampian.
Introduction
The latest data (2024) from NHS Grampian shows deaths rates within the region’s largest hospital continue to remain elevated far exceeding those of the peak ‘pandemic’ year of 2020 which recorded one of the lowest levels of mortality since 2015.
Source: Freedom of Information Act
What is going on?
‘The most recent data shows an average turnaround time of just over one hour at Grampian – that’s around twice as long as NHS Tayside – and around ten minutes longer than Great Glasgow and Clyde, despite Glasgow having triple the incidents'.’
‘‘I’ve sat outside the hospital for about ten hours with one patient, which obviously in your 12-hour shift is most of it.’’
-Paramedic
Source: STV News
Source: STV News
Number of attendance to A+E
There are around 360 less admissions during June 2025 compared to pre-’pandemic’ and from 2020-present the hospital has never admitted FEWER patients.
Source:PHS
2019 A+E performance
NHS Grampain was above the national standard with 94% of people seen within 4 hours of admission.
Source: NHS Grampian
2024-2025
Despite less admissions than in 2019 the standard then dropped to 57% and is now ranked the third-worst in mainland Scotland.
Source
The elderly (over 75 years old) and very young (under 5 years old) typically have the highest attendance rates at A&E with a clear correlation in increased admission rates and experimental mRNA.
Thoughts
NHS Grampian (ARI) has experienced significantly more deaths in 2024 than in 2020. Is this the cost of lockdown and risky novel mRNA injections with no long term safety data laid bare coupled with lengthy a+e ambulance wait times all contribuiting to sustained and unusual levels of excess mortality in the region? These are very concerning trends.
Thanks for stopping by.
End
Vast majority of public could not give a monkeys as does not involve them ot their families etc and that has went on since day dot in many varying cases BUT last 5 years this has become worse!