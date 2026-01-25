Introduction

Linda Bauld and co are back deciding how 5.5 million Scots should behave for the next 20 years in this latest report:

Accelerating the use of behavioural science in climate policymaking

‘‘‘To achieve our climate goals, the people of Scotland will need to make significant changes to the way we work and play.’’

In September 2025, a roundtable was held with the Scottish Government to explore how behavioural science can be better integrated into climate and environmental policymaking.

Report highlights

Chapter 3 (Page 8).

Why is behavioural science particularly important in climate policymaking?

‘‘Scotland will not reach our climate goals without significant behaviour change across the population. This behaviour change is not currently happening at anywhere near the pace or scale required. To reach net zero by 2045, we need car use to reduce significantly (by at least 20%) and for almost every new car sold to be electric (currently, it’s 1 in 7); we need 92% of homes to have installed clean heating (currently, it’s 11%).’’

‘‘The First Minister’s Environment Council recently recommended that the SG accelerates the use of behavioural techniques in climate policy….

…Policies are needed that remove the barriers to action. Behavioural science can increase the chance that ‘the public’ accept and co-operate with policies.’’

Scenarios for a resilient net zero and nature-positive Scotland in 2045

In the latest Environmental Council document it reads:

‘We do not believe that wider society has a full appreciation of what needs to happen, nor a detailed understanding of the impact of the transition on their lives and perhaps their livelihoods. We therefore believe it is essential that government begins an organised and comprehensive communication programme immediately.’’

-Key messages for the First Minister-Page 32

Resistance to ‘net zero’ will not be tolerated?

We are told in a democracy the people rule but on page 33 it reads;

‘‘We also believe that, no matter how effective any communication is, many segments of Scotland’s population will ignore it. Individual, community or business behaviours will not change across the board and we believe that government must be prepared to be directive s ooner rather than later.’’

Scenarios 2026-2045 ‘Age of change’

In a fascinating section of the document at page 58 it outlines various future scenarios including speeches by future First Minister’s and where even after 2045 with ‘net zero’ goals reached and even with other countries rejecting the concept we in Scotland still have to ‘stay the course’…to save the planet!

Scottish elections 2026

It will be very interesting to see if any of this comes to fruition.

2027=20min neighbourhoods and plant based diets

Large reductions in meat, dairy and fish consumed.

Less driving.

20 min neighbourhoods.

Storm Amy

The FM’s environment council recommendation for the accelerated use of behavioural psychology 3 months ago co-incided with Storm Amy which i felt was being grossly misrepresented in the media. I’ve since noticed it with other forecasts (eg; recent snowfall in Aberdeen). See barrage of comments in relation to Storm Amy.

‘‘OMG its Autumn . Just normal weather . Drama !! I'm on Scotland and its a wee bit windy , and just rain Man up !!’’

‘‘It's just another way to scare people into believing climate change is responsible.’’

‘‘Its wind and rain. But oh its never happened before. Stop the scaremongering BS.’’

Earht’s temperature record

‘Premiered at the Edinburgh Science Festival in 2021, this online event brings together a panel of students from the School of GeoSciences at the University of Edinburgh so that you can hear first-hand from geologists in the front line of researching geological aspects of climate change.’

I’d like to zoom in on a part of the graph which clearly shows temperature increasing long BEFORE the 1870 industrial revolution which was an unprecedented ice age verging on an extinction level event) and for the past 200 years temperature has stabilised. The rate of increasing temperature change (emerging from ICEHOUSE zone) is said to be ‘unprecedented’ but has clearly NOT been caused by humankind. As far as i can see the warming to 2100 (based on models) is at odds with reality.

Thoughts

The same techniques with the same people and organisations involved as deployed during the ‘covid pandemic’ have turned their attention to the weather as the next narrative to generate fear to seize perpetual control over millions of lives.

Hopefully Statista will update this graph soon to add the last 5 years with 2024 ending as the coldest in a decade.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End