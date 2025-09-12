Introduction

The Scottish Government proposed a new law which would establish a National Care Service. Committees in the Scottish Parliament wanted to hear views.

‘Anne’s Law’

Part of the National Care Bill is ‘‘Anne’s Law’ which i have wrote about previously citing deep concern for the future wellbeing of residents and the rights of all Scots.

Some of the views below from care home providers and NHS staff are extremely disturbing.

The following video was submited in feedback. I believe this lady to be the mother (a world war 2 survivor) of Sheila Hall, who tesitifed powerfully several times at the Scottish inquiry.

‘‘For over a year (my daughter) was forbidden to see in my room. It was utter cruelty to keep me separated from my most important carer.’’

Feedback

Of deep concern is the CHRS group are effectively arguing for limited attendance to a care home (eg-1 family member) and under full IPC conditions (Masks, test, latest jab status etc) in another ‘pandemic.’ Therefore it’s only logical those who will refuse (me) to obey unproven yet harmful medical diktats would likely be frowned upon and barred from visiting thus we are back to lockdown 2020.

Care Home Relatives Scotland Group

Other feedback

A snapshot of views submitted where visiting restrictions were said to be ‘inhuman and barbaric.’

Further shocking feedback is evidenced.

‘‘I remember sitting at the end of a 6ft table whilst my mum was at the other end on her birthday ‘‘supported’’ by the care home gestapo.’’

-L.Anderson

‘‘There has been major control by care homes and governments to exclude relatives from being with their family members…to be taken away from your own mother as she banged her fist on a window.’’

‘‘To be given VEILED THREATS on a zoom call from an area manager that the nursing home may not be suitable because you dare question the locking out.’’

‘‘Barbaric, against human rights that relatives were separated and locked out.’’

-NHS worker

‘‘All these guidelines about no visitors during pandemics are doing is legally culling the sick and disabled.’’

-Carol Bilton. Care Assistant

‘‘Care home residents and relatives should never have to bear the distress and mental torture the blanket ban on visiting caused during lockdown. The deterioration is many residents during this time is quite frankly shameful.’’

-Sheila Beattie

‘‘Scottish Government policies in care homes caused the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of our loved ones.’’

-Linda Forbes

‘‘We genuinely believed that by following the Governments guidelines they would have our backs, instead they drove a politicial knife into them and left us high and dry.’’

-Abbey Court. Care provider

‘‘Irreparable damage caused to the elderly residents being denied visits over such a prolonged period.’’

-Deirdre Arnott

‘Dad’s dementia progressed in lockdown and he passed away shortly after restrictions were lifted.’’

‘‘How could anyone ever have thought these actions were the best care for our frail elderly is beyond comprehension.’’

-Maggie Mac

Thoughts

A common concern shared is that in another ‘pandemic’ (or even non pandemic) situation residents will still be cut off from loved ones which was stated recently (21st July 2025) at the UK COVID-19 inquiry by Nicola Dickie. The Care Reform Bill has recently received Royal Assent. A very big win for an authoritarianism Scotland as part of lessons learned.

All views submitted the National Care Bill in relation to ‘Anne’s Law’ can be seen here.

