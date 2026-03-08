NB: The image above forms part of lessons learned. Anne’s Law in action.

Introduction

‘Families of care home residents have hailed a “milestone” as Holyrood passed new regulations enshrining the rights of those in homes to have contact with loved ones.’

‘MSPs unanimously approved measures known as Anne’s Law, named after Anne Duke, a dementia sufferer who was cut off from her family during the Covid pandemic.’

The new regulations will mean homes must support visits..

…only suspending them if this is deemed to be essential to prevent a serious risk to life.’

What sort of visits..what sort of contact?

Anne’s Law is an issue i’ve been paying close attention to for a number of years and despite how this is dressed up in the media this is not progress for the rights’s of Scots but i see it as a dangerous regression. Let me explain..

What is not revealled in this article is visiting during ANY outbreak deemed by public health will be for NOMINATED family members/friends only and access to loved ones will be conditional on compliance with known to be harmful stringent IPC measures. (masks, sanitising etc).

Annes Law’ consultation responses

It’s worth repeating The Law Society of Scotland made it clear that EXISTING rights should be respected and protected. No new right is required.

Anne did not even die from COVID

Of course the tragedy of all this is Anne did not die from any novel pathogen but was instead irrevocably harmed from the prolonged isolation thanks to public ‘health.’ Restrictions that will now remain under the law in her name if you value freedom and bodilly autonomy and don’t believe anyone has the right to force you to cover your mouth with a toxic piece of plastic made in China!

As Adam Straw KC noted at the UK COVID-19 inquiry on the 8th July 2025 said;

‘‘Anne had dementia but was prevented from receiving visits by her family carers for an EXTENDED period and THAT led to a serious decline in her health and death.’’

So what is this really about?

Laying the groundwork for the much quoted 'inevitable' next panicdemic of course. As during lockdown 2020 IPC measures were just paltry guidance, this was a problem because it was unenforceable. Next time thanks to ‘Anne’s Law’ IPC protocols will have far greater power and force of law or at least the appearance of. Enough to disuade people from resisting and in return you will be granted a likely time limited visit dressed in full PPE to see and ‘touch’ a loved one with a rubber glove. Wow!

Myself on the other hand as someone who actually follows science and common sense unwilling to commit a definite act of self harm for a possible benefit i would be denied access with my loved remaining isolated. A repeat of the lockdown conditions of 2020 as my reward.

Nicola Dickie (Director of COSLA) let the cat out the bag 21st July 2025 at the UK COVID-19 inquiry when she stated the following about Anne’s Law:

‘‘As far as i am aware it would be in only the most extreme cases that YOU WOULD’NT BE PERMITTED to have a relative access you in a care home so i would assume that would mean for the period of ANY FUTURE PANDEMIC AND indeed where we’ve got outbreaks of infection over the winter period.’’

Lessons are being learned.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End