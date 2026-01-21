Introduction

‘Anne’s Law was developed following the experiences of care home residents and their families and friends when restrictions on care home visits (due to lockdown) had a significant impact on health and wellbeing. ‘

‘Scottish Ministers committed to making a law to ensure that people living in adult care homes can ‘‘stay connected’’ with their loved ones. That law is known as Anne’s Law, in memory of Anne Duke and was enacted in July 2025 as part of the Care Reform (Scotland) Act 2025.’

‘This report summarises findings from the 2025 consultation on the draft regulations for Anne’s Law. These regulations impose new duties relating to visiting in care homes on care home providers.’

Findings

The survey was open from 26 September 2025 until 17 October 2025, giving respondents three weeks to take part. A total of just 202 responses were included in the final analysis, 0.004% of the Scottish population.

‘Residents, families and staff described the significant emotional and psychological harm experienced during previous visiting restrictions. They strongly supported the principle that Essential Visits should not be stopped. One resident described the impact of isolation:

“It was awful not seeing my family. I didn’t know what was happening.”

Participants supported the regulation’s emphasis on balancing risk and harm, noting;

‘‘Residents’ wellbeing can deteriorate quickly without meaningful contact.’’

Several respondents emphasised the emotional impact of visiting arrangements and expressed support for the purpose of Anne’s Law. As one participant wrote;

“Human contact is vital – I’m glad this is being taken seriously.”

‘There was clear recognition of the emotional, psychological and physical benefits of regular contact with loved ones, particularly for people living with dementia or other long-term conditions. Many stakeholders described the distress caused by past visiting restrictions and expressed appreciation that the regulations seek to prevent similar harm in future. Feedback stated;

“I would feel lost and alone without my friends and family, they are everything to me.”

‘“I can’t imagine not being told I’m not able to see my wife. We have lived our lives together and I have to see her every day, it means so much to us both.”

‘‘It is essential I spend time with my father in and out of the home. It really perks him up.’’

Adverse impacts of separation as inflicted during lockdown 2020

‘Many residents, families and staff described the negative impacts of separation from their ECS, particularly during periods of restricted visiting. These impacts included;

..declining mood, increased stress and distress, reduced mobility, and worsening mental health.

The loss of connection with close family and friends was seen as a key factor contributing to these outcomes with care staff commenting;

‘‘The physical needs of the residents were being met but without the ability to take the residents out and have families come in, I noticed withdrawal in the residents and a decline in the overall mood and wellbeing, this then led to an increase in physical needs like falls, sores, anxiety and confusion.”

‘Families and friends also shared their own experiences of emotional strain, including feelings of anxiety when leaving the care home after visits. This was especially pronounced during the pandemic.’

“I remember being sat in the car park and crying when I couldn’t get to see my dad, or when I did see him but through a window. I know the staff were doing their best but I knew he was confused and upset and I couldn’t explain it to him… I still think about it.”

End of life ‘‘essential visits’’ restricted during lockdown 2020

There was universal recognition that there cannot be a reason for loved ones to be prevented from saying goodbye at the end-of-life. Where this did happen, families and staff spoke of lasting trauma. There was a strong sense that any legislation or guidance must make it explicit that such situations cannot be allowed to happen again. The right to be present at the end of life was seen as fundamental, and its denial as deeply harmful. One staff member responded;

“It can never happen again that anyone is alone at the end of their life. I tried to get families in but it didn’t always happen. I know that some families are carrying that pain and I am too.’’

Adverse impacts of PPE in wide use during lockdown 2020

‘These measures, while protective, may lead to confusion and anxiety, especially for residents who are non-verbal or cognitively impaired.’ One family member replied;

‘“I don’t mind wearing a face mask if it means I can get to see my mum but it’s not the same if she can’t see my face and I can see it’s confusing to her. I would like to see any recommendations to wear certain equipment to be more tailored to the needs of the person.’’

Visiting in hospitals

‘Participants noted that the emotional impact of visiting restrictions extended beyond care homes and was also felt in hospital settings.

‘There was strong support for applying the principles of Anne’s Law, particularly the recognition of essential visits, to clinical environments.’

Anne’s Law still means visiting can be suspended

Regulation 4 gives care homes the power to suspend visits. A foreseeable outbreak scenario is visits allowed but conditional on total compliance with all IPC measures which may also include vaccination status.

Thoughts

An important point to note is that Anne did not die from any novel pathogen but was instead irrevocably harmed from the inhumane restrictions put in place during lockdown thanks to ‘decision makers’. As Adam Straw KC noted at the UK COVID-19 inquiry on the 8th July 2025.

‘‘Anne had dementia but was prevented from receiving visits by her family carers for an EXTENDED period and THAT led to a serious decline in her health and death.’’

Campbell Duke, husband of Anne powerfully explains in his statement to the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry how Anne (and other care home residents) were subject to an astonishing 18 months of ‘dehumanisiation’.

So, the crucial question is..will ‘Anne’s Law’ prevent a re-run of the outrageous lockdown policies in place from March 2020? In my assessment NO. As Nicola Dickie Director of COSLA stated 21st July 2025 at the UK COVID-19 inquiry.

‘As far as i am aware it would be in only the most extreme cases that YOU WOULD’NT BE PERMITTED to have a relative access you in a care home so i would assume that would mean for the period of ANY FUTURE PANDEMIC AND indeed where we’ve got outbreaks of infection over the winter period.’’

So what IS going on? Anne’s Law has normalised the abnormal and legalised what should be (given lockdown experiences) forever illegal. It will also now encompass non pandemic outbreaks AND looks set to include ALL clinical settings not just care homes. This has been ‘fought for’ by bereaved families themselves who personally endured the horrors of lockdown as explained below.

The only real winners i see post ‘pandemic’ are the Scottish Government, NHS, care homes and Public Health Scotland. Unaccountable and above the law.

