Introduction

‘‘Five years after the pandemic, the mainstream media continues to push the narrative of a deadly virus. However, when I ask the people of Glasgow about their experience, they tell a different story.’’ -John Watt-Bring the Noise Podcast

The full 46 minute video was available here but has already been deleted by Youtube.

Thankfully i managed to download it. Videos below. Warning: Scots foul language.

Highlights

Topics

Lockdown again, yes or no?

Are the mainstream media trustworthy?

Lockdown impacts on NHS.

False COVID death reports.

‘COVID vaccines’ safe and effective, informed consent?

End of life protocols. Morphine and Midazolam.

‘‘They put alot of COVID deaths down that weren’t COVID..that’s right if somebody had the cold it was COVID.’’

Full video

Also see more views from the Scottish public on excess deaths here and Scottish COVID inquiry evidence from the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group here and at UK COVID-19 inquiry here.

You can follow John on X @BringTheNoise_X and on Rumble here.

