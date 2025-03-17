Introduction

Five years ago, schools across the UK were given just a few days’ notice as the country locked down in response to the ‘pandemic’. For most children, it was the start of nearly two years of interrupted schooling and lost learning. For many of the youngest, it often meant missing out on activities which are vital for early development. Babies born in lockdown are now in their first year at primary school.

‘‘The lockdown has been an extraordinary global experiment.’’

-Tom Bennett-Behaviour Advisor-Dept for Education

So, five years on, how are things looking for them and the rest of the ‘Covid generation’? For some children, there has been a significant impact on their speech, language and other communication skills, and on their social development.

Branwen Jeffreys spends time with families and teachers to discover how they are meeting the challenge of bridging the gaps and helping their children to catch up.

‘‘Children born during the pandemic, in the aftermath of the restrictions i am really concerned about their life chances.’’

-Bridget Phillipson MP-Education Secretary

‘‘Waiting lists now a ‘‘PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS.’’

-Glenn Carter-Head of the Scotland Office Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists.

It’s worth pointing out, that despite these harms MSPs voted in 2022 to retain lockdown laws inclusive of school closures, should they be required in future.

