Five years ago, schools across the UK were given just a few days’ notice as the country locked down in response to the ‘pandemic’. For most children, it was the start of nearly two years of interrupted schooling and lost learning. For many of the youngest, it often meant missing out on activities which are vital for early development. Babies born in lockdown are now in their first year at primary school.
‘‘The lockdown has been an extraordinary global experiment.’’
-Tom Bennett-Behaviour Advisor-Dept for Education
So, five years on, how are things looking for them and the rest of the ‘Covid generation’? For some children, there has been a significant impact on their speech, language and other communication skills, and on their social development.
Branwen Jeffreys spends time with families and teachers to discover how they are meeting the challenge of bridging the gaps and helping their children to catch up.
‘‘Children born during the pandemic, in the aftermath of the restrictions i am really concerned about their life chances.’’
-Bridget Phillipson MP-Education Secretary
Further evidence
More on the negative lockdown/mask health impacts upon children from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry here, here, here, here and here.
Also from the inquiry, testimony from The Royal College of Speech and language therapists can be seen here.
‘‘Waiting lists now a ‘‘PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS.’’
-Glenn Carter-Head of the Scotland Office Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists.
It’s worth pointing out, that despite these harms MSPs voted in 2022 to retain lockdown laws inclusive of school closures, should they be required in future.
COVID Operation Executive Summary
The virus held little danger so to fix this flaw the script was flipped to ensure that all of the preventative measures were overflowing with harm:
The masks were designed to devitalize you mentally, physically, & spiritually.
The propaganda was programmed to wreck your mind and install the “virus”.
The lockdowns were enforced to eviscerate your economies, education, and autonomy.
The injections are intended to erase you.
All of this damage is by design: death by a thousand cuts.
Question: I was a subscriber to Molly Kingsley’s ‘Us For Them,’ throughout the scamdemic or plandemic. I wrote to the head of my children’s school at the time and essentially his reply to me seemed to me to be accusing me of being a tin foil hat wearer! I hope he is mortified with shame and embarrassment now on his stance and gullibility to all the propaganda at the time. He was married but also apparently a serial adulterer by all accounts, so perhaps this squewed his brain. Why oh why didn’t we have proper investigative journalism from the BBC or any of the mainstream media channels. Needless to say my payback to all of them was as soon as Boris gave his first Lockdown announcement from 2020, I ended being one of their viewing customers and haven’t looked back since…