Once again the Scottish media propogating fear over facts to favour the climate crisis humans are bad narrative.

Source for video: ResistingTheLies Youtube

Agriculture data

The following courtesy of RESAS (Rural & Environment Science & Analytical Services) division of the Scottish Government). Data sourced from the Scottish Agricultural Census: June 2024 which was published on 24 October 2024.

Time period covered 2012-June 2024. (latest)

Cereal yields stable for 13 years.

Potato yield highest in 7 years.

Peas and beans yield highest in 7 years.

Total vegetable yield 2nd highest since records began.

Total fruit yields have risen since records began and stable.

‘‘The National Farmers Unions says growing cereal crops in particular has been increasingly difficult and often unpredictable.’’

-Sarah McMullan

Source for graphs

‘‘This year with the barley suffering from drought.’’

-Jack Stevenson, barley farmer

The latest Scottish Government report states:

‘‘Total spring barley production is 1.66 million tonnes and above the 5-year average . Production increased 5% compared to 2023, as area and yield increased.’’

Climate crisis?

Come on over to Scotland in a jet plane, no problem. Even from 10,000 miles away in Tasmania!

‘‘Scotland is keen to share best practice and experiences with delegates..

..from around the world.’’

The Global Agritourism Conference is taking place from the 23rd-25th of June 2026 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The annual Scottish Agritourism Conference which has been running for five years and attracts three hundred delegates, will be integrated into the 2026 global event.

‘‘The Scottish Government has committed £150,000 to support the delivery of a memorable and high-quality conference.’’

Global warming?

Crystal ball predictions at odds with reality.

‘‘Warmer wetter winter winters and hotter drier summers are what we are expecting ...more intense heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, heavier downpours and rising sea levels.’’

-’Resident expert’ Chris Blanchett

Rainfall totals have remained stable in Scotland since 1840 and average summer temperatures have increased just 1C in the last 60 years!

A declining trend in fires UK wide.

Thoughts

Is it time to call the mainstream media the conspiracy theory media?

Thanks for stopping by.

