Introduction

‘What does the demographic time bomb mean for the global economy? In many countries, populations are shrinking and ageing. With fewer young people in work, how will we pay for the living standards older people are expecting?’

‘The UN Population Fund's Alanna Armitage explains why the expense is putting people off having more kids, and the head of the Thinking Ahead Institute Marisa Hall tells us about the challenges that creates.’

Talking Business 08/08/25

The price of parenthood. Has the cost of having children become too high?

With government debt soaring will future generations ever be able to repay them?

How will ‘we’ afford the cost of getting old?

‘Plunging birth rates.’

‘‘Climate anxiety is a big factor in today’s situation of young people not having the number of children they’d like to have.’’

‘‘Many of the wealthier countries with low fertility are those that are most contributing to climate change.’’

-Alanna Armitage. United Nations

‘‘The latest figures suggesting from the UN by 2100 populations of some advanced economies will fall anything between 20 and 50 percent.’’

-Ben Thompson. BBC

‘We reached peak birth rates 3 years ago… China over the next 25 years is set to lose 125 million people.’’

- Marisa Hall

‘‘You’ve got more older people retiring expecting a pension that they would ARGUE they’ve paid into all their working lives.’’

-Ben Thompson. BBC

Thoughts

The people that help create the problems later on talk about those problems and how concerned they are whereas people like me that never believed in a climate emergency nor that lockdowns were ever a good thing because they would create these problems and so that’s we should avoid them were deemed as conspiracy theorists etc?

The facts are one of the consequences of the global lockdowns is lower living standards (but not for the super rich) and consumption rates (not for the super rich) which has reduced the desire for humans to reproduce. The ‘climate crisis’ consistently pushed by the BBC/UN and others is creating more anxiety further exacerbating the admitted serious problem of lack of births. Factor in new ‘assisted dying’ laws proliferating in the UK and around the world one could think there is something dark going on ‘for the greater good’?

I wonder what will happen when A.I and the robots are fully operational and out in the workforce?

