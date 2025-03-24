Introduction

‘‘The nation's grief – told through personal stories. With over 220,000 dead, for some it's a fight for truth and justice, for others it's a journey to adjust to a new normality.’’ - BBC

For many people informed on ‘COVID’ and lockdowns thanks to my substack it too is a fight for truth and justice and rejecting the new abnormal. We truly are in the fight of our lives and for future generations. We cannot fail to hold the line. May common sense and freedom not fear prevail.

NB: ‘COVID’ deaths were recorded on a suspected, probable, involving, within 28 or even 60 days of a ‘positive test' of ANY cause at the same time all healthcare was withdrawn from the elderly/most vulnerable, prolonged isolation policies in place, human rights removed and DNACPRs applied without consent.

Highlights

Just a short video as i’m sure most people would not want to sit through 90mins of unrelenting BBC COVID fear propaganda but this shows how absolutely NOTHING has changed in the world of the mainstream. Death (a given in life) now weaponised to remove human freedom.

‘COVID vaccine’ prevented 60,000 deaths by July 2021

Questioning the narrative costs lives

Conspiracy theories and disinformation

The full video can be viewed here

BBC Impartiality

Based on the official data referenced from the UK COVID inquiry i will post evidence below to determine if indeed the BBC has been impartial when reporting on all things ‘COVID.’

‘‘In one sense defining impartiality is easy. It means reflecting all sides of arguments and not favouring any side.’’ -BBC

UK COVID-19 inquiry

The following has either been unreported by the BBC or sparingly, excluding many crucial details. This is a small sample of all the evidence from the UK inquiry.

‘‘Midazolam and morphine were given to my mum without my consent.’’

-Martina Ferguson-NI COVID Bereaved-UK COVID Inquiry|26 Nov 2024

See BBC report here.

‘‘‘We were alarmed as it meant essentially MOST PEOPLE with a learning disability even people with mild or moderate needs would be INELIGIBLE for treatment.’’

Jackie O'Sullivan-Direcor-Royal Mencap-UK COVID-19 inquiry|28 Oct 2024

‘My mother was absolutely horrified…she did not have capacity to consent to DNACPR…my mother said i felt (the doctor) was putting words in my mouth.’’

Margaret Waterton -Scottish COVID Bereaved-UK COVID-19 Inquiry|26 Nov 2024

‘‘Many of the people who actually developed COVID had many comorbidities and it may have been another cause that eventually led to their death.’’

- Nick Phin-Director-Public Health Scotland|6 Nov 2024

‘‘On 2 March 2022, Alicia Kearns MP said: "I have a wonderful 38-year-old female constituent, a mother of three, who after her first shot of AstraZeneca has had horrendous, life-limiting conditions. The NHS seems to have closed its doors to her.’’

-Charlet Crichton-UK COVID-19 inquiry|21 Jan 2025

‘‘It seems to many of our members that their loved ones suffered discriminatory treatment through the use of frailty scoring to prioritise, refuse and withdraw treatment and that their loved ones were neglected in hospital because they were `’old.’’

- Anna Louise Marsh Rees-COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales|UK COVID-19 Inquiry|26 Nov 2024

‘‘It went against our nursing ethics and against our need to advocate for patients and their best interests.’’

-Patricia Ann Temple-band 5 level NHS staff nurse-UK COVID-19 inquiry 4 Nov 2024

‘‘They put COVID-19 down as her death and her death wasn’t COVID-19. Her death was the hospital that killed her.’’

-Every Story Matters contributor

1.‘‘The consultant incorrectly put on dad’s notes a DNACPR.’’

2.’’My husband was written off because of age and other conditions. He was negative for COVID.’’

-Every Story Matters contributors-DNACPR notices

Thoughts

I hope you agree that the mainstream media refusal to cover this information is a scandal of epic proportions and the ‘alternative’ don’t seem that bothered either as we all march like lemmings towards ‘pandemic-2’. A system gone rogue from top to bottom. Strap yourselves in and hold on!

Thanks for your attention. Please help share this vital information.