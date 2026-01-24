Introduction

I felt it necessary to highlight the dogged determination of Mr.Bill Jolly who has been relentless is raising awareness about what really happened to his father during the Spring lockdown of 2020. Officialdom claim his father passed from COVID. New details (outlined below) emerging at the end of 2025 further call into question this determination.

2+ years of speaking out

Bill’s shocking 2 hours 20 mins testimony at the Scottish COVID inquiry was on 8th December 2023. Since then Mr.Jolly has been exhausting all avenues available to him in order to get the truth out more widely in relation to the circumstances surrounding his father’s passing.

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry 8th Dec 2023

Father heavy fall in care home 8th April resulting in hospital admission.

Falls another FOUR TIMES in hospital resulting in more trauma to head injury.

Discharged back to the care home ‘covid positive’ 12th April without symptoms.

Bill’s concerns and POA overridden deemed ’irrelevant’ by NHS.

Bill’s father passes 26th April. Morphine and Midazolam administered from 19th.

TNT Radio 16 Jan 2024

Interview previously not featured in my Substack but i had it archived.

’’My father, in my opinion was actually EUTHANISED..they used Midazolam and Morphine.’’

GB News 7 Jun 2024

Bill spoke with Neil Oliver on GB News.

‘‘My power of attorney had been removed i was told it was IRRELEVANT.’’

‘‘He never recovered from the injuries he received in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.’’

Scottish People’s COVID-19 inquiry 22 Feb 2025

Event organised by Common Knowledge Edinburgh.

‘‘They introduced (‘just in case’ drugs) without my father seeing a doctor. I believe these powerful debilitating drugs were used to confine my father in his room…i fear he was euthanised.’’

‘‘I disputed COVID-19 as cause of death.’’

Latest developments 30 Nov 25-23 Jan 26

Mr.Jolly was recently informed by the authorities that his father received 11 doses of Midazolam and Morphine the week prior to his death said to be from COVID.

Euthanasia on an industrial scale. Evidence of real cause of death destroyed.

Reckless injections.

No justice. No criminality. Not giving up.

Thoughts

I believe Mr.Jolly put a call out to Neil Oliver for a further interview the last few months without reply and Bill’s posts on X go unsupported by popular covid critics in the media etc. Despite much of the same evidence revealled at the UK COVID-19 inquiry over the last 12+ months influencers have instead chosen to tell the world how it’s all just a whitewash.

This very underrated article By Dr Ros Jones in collaboration with Health And Truth is worth re-visiting and sharing.

‘‘He did not editorialize; he documented. The evidence, once seen in totality, speaks for itself.’’

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End