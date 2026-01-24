Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

Thanks for highlighting this. I hope more people cross-post this and see this undeniable evidence of “industrialized euthanasia.”

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture