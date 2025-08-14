Introduction

Over the last 2 years since posting about the Scottish and later UK COVID-19 inquiries which are the nations largest and world’s only official undertaking of details outlining what people really experienced during the lockdown of 2020 and beyond, the overwhelming majority of feedback i ever recevied has been positive. Despite no support from any of the big critic accounts on here and elsewhere this 100% free substack (no doubt under suppressive algorithims etc) continues to grow and even in 2025 i still turn down generous donations from subscribers who appreciate the content provided.

‘Critiques’

Oddly it has only ever been ‘covid critics/alt media/medical freedom groups’ who resorted to calling me names like.. conspiracy theorist (yes really), a chaos agent (whatever that means), divisive, accused of ‘jibes/’sniping from the sidelines’, a bad faith actor, a bully, a troll, a narcisssist. Whatever, i left high school decades ago folks! Sticks and stones..but it all comes thick and fast when you simply ask those ‘speaking out’ about ongoing COVID inquiry silence and or that they should perhaps step forward to do more to help amplify the evolving information as follows. That’s not a big ask!

Block/ignore Modus Operandi

This is the typical pattern when i reach out to people known for speaking out and being a popular ‘COVID critic’ or freedom advocate.

They say great/important work after i’ve pushed them to look at the evidence. Ok i’ve mentioned it now. Leave me alone. No more.

Denis Rancourt

I then reply positively eg-great, thanks etc and over time ask even plead with them as ONGOING inquiry information continues to reveal more and more truths that proves the sceptics were indeed correct to keep focus on it but rather than the displayed interest from the original post taking precedent the inquiry is either ignored or THIS happens…

Now bare in mind i spend 99+% of my time here focused on (sometimes upto 12 hours per article) documenting the inquiries and asking for help to get this out to more people. That’s basically it and all i have ever done. I can count on one hand the amount of times i recall even leaving a comment on Denis’ substack. Only recently as the UK COVID inquiry was unleashing truths i copied Denis (and others) directly into about half dozen posts so that he was informed as to what is going on as it was clearly in his own words in relation to Scottish evidence yet more;

‘‘Stunning and important testimony.’’

Shortly afterwards i discovered i was blocked. The OPPOSITE of what i would expect. If someone can explain to me how a guy that wrote a ‘controversial paper’ that claims there was no pandemic and the government response created the hysteria and with it the excess deaths WHY on earth would you then NOT want to promote or know about the following and more i have been documenting for 2 years? 1 2 3 4 5

Note: Posts above get no likes, restacks or comments from any of the following critic accounts over the past 5 weeks and for other shocking revelations far longer. Now people clearly don’t have to do what i would like, i’m no tyrant, but what i would say is if this content is not important enough for critics to consistently highlight/speak about etc can someone point me to what i am missing out on so i can look at that instead?

Panda

After Panda worked with me initially to highlight the Scottish inquiry i was informed soon after after they wanted to publish more articles. Great! I provided ideas, links and more videos over the coming months but it was all ignored.

Fast forward 16th May 2025. I believe Jessica and Jonathan are no longer associated with Panda but both are prominent no pandemic, no novel virus generating excess deaths and democide proponents.

A stance which is strongly supported by the official Scottish and now even UK COVID inquiry evidence. Jonathan even spoke about the Scottish inquiry on GB News 7th June 2024 but never again. 1

Steve Kirsch

Steve even sent me several emails with his phone number for a chat back in the day. Which i thought was odd for a guy who used to be a billionaire. I politely declined and all i asked was he help promote the inquiry and or my substack to his significant following. I never heard from him again!

Tess Lawrie

‘‘It’s time to shine light into the darkness revealled by the Scottish inquiry.’’

Dr.Yeadon

There is also a sense of irony to me with the popular ‘mistakes were not made’ videos featuring Tess and Dr.Mike Yeadon and in one edition Tess with tears in her eyes repeats the line to the viewer ‘‘don’t let them get away with it’’ yet Mike and Tess are clearly content to relegate or even ignore the only official and thus credible evidence in the world that could actually wake up and empower ordinary people to challenge their politicians, come together and achieve accountablity. 1

Thoughts

The above is not a complete list and only scratches the surface of how things have panned out at my end when reaching out to people many i looked upto. I feel i owe a slight apology to Neil Oliver as i forgot he did leave a link to this substack 15th May 2024 on Youtube (the only time) when speaking of Scottish COVID inquiry however my befuddlement still remains, why the silence from July 2024 in light of even more truths emerging from Scotland and lately from the UK inquiry the following 12 months?

‘‘I hold my hands up and say i previously haven’t covered the Scottish COVID inquiry or indeed in England either and i feel very bad about this… by not covering the inquiry i’ve fallen for some of the same evil spell.’

Given Neil has been in full knowledge of this Substack for over 12 months it could be argued The Coast Guy is still under that same evil spell. The world leading Scottish inquiry not even mentioned to Tucker Carlson who attracts tens of millions of views!

Video on Scottish inquiry starts from 10mins 44s to 19mins.

The silence continues

So in life we can agree to disagree on many things that’s not unhealthy and yet sceptics seemingly are all in agreement the inquiry information is ‘heartbreaking, shocking, devastating, powerful, stunning, important, valuable, necessary’ and yet there is only one tiny person stepping up to make sure it remains in the public consciousness and not forgotten forever, assinged to the abyss like the powers that ought not to be would like!

The latest sobering example below where the big ‘covid sceptic/UK ‘alt media/medical freedom’ accounts able to reach millions are nowhere to be found. Thanks to

and

for doing what they can!

Conclusions

At the end of the day when all is said and done it should always be a collaboration on what matters most not a competition. If people have a problem with me for whatever reason they’ve cooked up in their brain that should not take away from the inquiry information and quite frankly to relegate it for any reason is beyond the pale …especially as anyone can make their own clips and bypass this substack entirely… if as has been stated it’s that important.

The inquiries should be much more than tick box exercises to gain freedom street cred to get ‘mentioned’ and then quickly lost in the noise. My gut tells me the entire popular ‘freedom/critic’ arena is theatre, role playing for a curious disillusioned public and by filling that void one can profit and gain popularity which is the priority not the truth, a phrase which has been taken advantage of and become nothing more than a seductive sales pitch in order to entertain rather than inform. eg; REAL TRUTHS as this substack demonstrates are NOT that popular.

often makes the simplest of points in relation to all this and i highly recommend her substack.

No such comments from Team Freedom and co.

This fight should have been over long ago from October 2023 but there are dark forces at work making sure the wider public remains uninformed and thus at serious risk from more lockdowns and panicdemics from which i fear there would be no way back!

Thanks for stopping by.

All feedback welcome.

