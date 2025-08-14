Biologyphenom

Rob Kay
Its OK - I think we are share the frustration of trying to keep this flame alive over years and years of deliberate obfuscation and denial by the authorities. Its also inevitable that we will disagree with other about some of the motives and means of the Arch Covidians - that's fine too, as long as we try to remain kind and polite to each other.

Its hard, because as contrarians we are all strong minded by nature and well used to having to deal with fools and cult conspiracy theorists. Right now I keep an open mind - and try to read as many opposing views as I can - this can also be difficult as a certain fatigue is creeping in, and some arguments and discussions are literally unresolvable as they are maninly based on assumptions and faith rather than hard evidence and certainties.

'THEY' know this and want to keep us squabbling with each other in a silo. Lets not fall into that trap. Nearly all of us have decent and honourable motives, but some of us also probably have undisclosed boundaries and restrictions on what we can say in public. As a retired person, I have no such constraints!

Simon Baddeley
Yes yes! We have been surprised too, and understand your frustration with such prominent COVID sceptics as Denis Rancourt, Steve Kirsch, Tess Lawrie, and others; especially as initially they acknowledged the 'Biologyphenom' blog, but then go on to ignore or downplay your highly professional reporting of the Scottish CD-19 inquiry, even tho' you are sharing the authentic voices - core evidence from people directly affected - of men and women involved in the sole official investigation into lockdown experiences - evidence which over and over supports those prominent sceptics' claims. It occurs to me that because you remain semi-anonymous (no photo, no interviews by yourself or charts that you have assembled); have a name for your blog that I'm unsure about pronouncing or even, at times, remembering. You're the opposite of self-promoting, letting the evidence emerge - rather as a solicitor assembles the court 'bundle' on which a barrister makes a case before a jury. Following your blog is rather harder work than following the more extrovert personality based blogs of the people about whom you complain. I follow you as does my wife, but even I have a weakness for the declamatory exuberance of a passionate advocate. Why that weakness? Because I'm confused and angry - v.angry and v confused. I want to hear declamatory diatribes at the folly and sheer wrongness of this vast human compass error. I want oratorical prose - not the quiet sad and sincere voices of witnesses whose lives were wrecked - for bad and worse - by the insanity of the reactions to this so called 'pandemic'! The Covid tragi-farce is in simple terms the strangest global event in my long lifetime, but whether it is an astounding global delusion promoted by media and government or a real event remains unanswered. The world jury is, as it were, still officially 'out', regardless of what I, you or millions of others actually suspect or feel pretty sure they know damn well. In the long run - maybe over the next decade (yes, the long run) your slow steady reporting from the Scottish Covid Enquiry will come to be respected and studied as a classic source - one that will endure after louder, angrier and more exuberant voices have slipped into history.

