Healthandcare.scot 10 Dec 2025

‘The information Commissioner’s office says Scotland’s local authorities must make further improvements to address what applicants are finding a “systemic and demoralising challenges” when it comes to accessing their care records.’

59% said, when they received their records, they didn’t receive enough information and 87% said the materials given to them failed to answer all their questions.

Social workers

‘‘Some respondents believed social workers were lying to them, especially in cases where the social workers had contradicted themselves. The lack of trust that care experienced people had for social workers was worsened by information becoming distorted when passing through multiple hands and by records previously deemed lost suddenly reappearing. This all happened in a context of generally poor support. Whether or not social workers were indeed lying, these interactions tainted by mistrust ended up hurting people trying to access care records.’’

Barriers

‘‘The most common barrier faced by respondents trying to access records was that the communication with the organisation was challenging. Some examples included frustration at organisations that “don’t return my calls, my emails or call backs”, or respondents saying that they were accused of lying.’’

A legal barrier faced by many respondents was the inability to access records about someone who had died, unless they had power of attorney or had been given consent before the person in question passed.

Common concerns

Records heavily redacted, with entire pages of blacked out text.

‘‘One respondent provided an example about a council unnecessarily redacting information about the person’s behaviour who, they argue, would have reflected poorly on the council. The redaction was unnecessary and only done to “remov[e] anything from the files that might make the councils look bad”. This sentiment was shared by many respondents, who had come to distrust the reason for the heavy redactions..

..They suspected that the organisations were overly-redacting records to protect their reputation.’’

Respondents found it extremely frustrating to have information about deceased parents or relatives redacted.

One respondent expressed how distressing it was to see their younger brother’s name redacted: “this is especially disturbing as he recently died and to see his name blacked out like this hurts even more now.”

