Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry appointed Ian Duddy as its Chief Executive. Ian joins the independent Inquiry from the Scottish Human Rights Commission, where he is currently Chair. As Chief Executive, Ian will be the Inquiry’s most senior official. He will be responsible and accountable for the administration and management of the Inquiry.

‘‘I’m delighted to join the Inquiry team. This is without doubt the most wide-ranging Inquiry in Scotland’s history.’’

Ian will bring to the Inquiry more than 20 years’ experience in leadership, advocacy and human rights, having served as a senior diplomat, UK Ambassador, and led the UK team at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

13 Feb 2025 update

I’ve spliced the footage with some of the harrowing testimonies from 2023-2024 from the various hearings. Highlighting sessions in short clips is a job the inquiry should be doing given the public are paying millions for the evidence and live busy lives and simply won’t be able to find time to watch lengthy sessions. However it is very clear in 2025 Scots are simply not meant to know what has been said.

‘‘Public health Scotland produced COVID guidance that amalgamated care homes with prisons.’’

-Simon Crabb-Solicitor-Care Home Relatives Scotland-Health and Social Care Hearings Closing Statements - 28 Jun 2024

