Introduction

In his new report the CMO for Scotland Professor Sir Gregor Smith highlights a ‘‘planetary crisis’’ and discusses how ‘we’ can make progress towards improving health inequalities. I will break down the recent Youtube video into 5 parts.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith (Chief Medical Officer for Scotland) Dr.Deepa Shah (GP in Shetland) Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak (Chief scientist for health) Dr.Fatim Lakha (Consultant in public health medicine) Dr.Gregor Smith—concludes

Analysis

As can be seen below Dr.Smith is an impressive script reader with statements to make any would be conspiracy theorist proud. eg- Thousands of actual climate scientists are confident there is no ‘climate emergency’ and even if there was, what could a tiny country like Scotland actually do about it?

‘‘The most significant long term threat to human health remains the climate emergency.’’

Fact check

Yet since 1920, globally, the individual risk of dying from weather-related disasters declined by 99 percent. Thanks to fossil fuels humans have never been safer from adverse climate events.

Dr.Smith goes on….

‘‘Mitigating and adapting to the planetary crisis must be our number one concern as we work towards our climate resilient, low carbon, equitable and sustainable health and care system of the future. We must act quickly, collectively and decisively.’’

‘The accumulation of events to bring about this insecurity’

…has been caused by the following:

The global pandemic

Conflict related humanitarian disasters

Energy and cost of living crisis

Dr.Smith cites concern with a ‘cost of living crisis’ yet ignores the root cause. Namely Scots have suffered their highest fall in living standards on record due to lockdown which he supported.

In his report Dr.Smith shares his thoughts on a ‘human rights crisis’. An interesting point to make given what he oversaw during the ‘COVID’ era was a REAL human rights crisis.

eg- Families wrote Dr.Smith letters, distraught, unable to be with loved ones during lockdown. He did not respond. (see Cathy Russell Scottish COVID-19 inquiry 14 Nov 2023 testimony on my substack). Women who refused experimental COVID-19 injections were also denied fertility treatment courtesty of orders from Dr.Smith.

Dr.Deepa Shah

‘Climate change will effect everything. It is the defining issue of our future.

‘The climate science is clear and we’re already seeing the impacts of climate change, with the extreme heat, flooding and storms that we’ve had across Britian in the last few years.’

‘‘One of the biggest threats that i see to health in local communities is loneliness and social isolation.’’

Dr.Shah mentions the following in the report. Clearly underpinning the many permanent societal shifts that were brought about during the ‘COVID pandemic’ era. Namely forced behaviour change.

Food choices

Dr.Shah also notes problems from eating meat and how this should be reduced. No mention of eliminating artificial sweeteners, reducing refined sugar consumption or making sure the population have adequate levels of vital nutrients like magneisum and ‘vitamin’ D3.

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak (Chief scientist for health)

Promoting ‘‘digital and data’’ and ‘‘new ways of doing things.’’ The A.I revolution.

‘Better and faster’ artificial intelligence and machine learning.

From ‘bench to bedside and into the community.’

The CSO outlines the transition to digital technology in healthcare in the report. One example is ‘digital dermatology’ which reduces the need for ‘carbon intensive travel.’

The CSO concludes with the following.

‘‘While the COVID-19 pandemic tested the limits of our systems of care, it also presented an opportunity to show the world the value of a connected and enabled National Health Service in a time of crisis.’’

NB: Admissions to Scottish hospitals 2020-2023 were the lowest on record.

Dr Fatim Lakha (Consultant in public health medicine)

‘‘In the last two decades (2004-2024) Scotland has implemented world leading public health legislation including the ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces, the virtual eradication of Hepatitis C and minimum unit pricing for alcohol.’’

Yet also stated from 2010 the nation is becoming sicker with life expectancy decreasing.

Statistics from report

Dr.Smith concludes

What about lockdown?

When Dr.Smith says ‘‘delivering what matters to the people we care for’' does he mean the people of Scotland?

I’d call this report unrealistic medicine as it negligently omits the widely known harms accrued from ‘COVID’ lockdown policies. The denial of this by the Chief Medical Officer and others seen here is extremely concerning!

eg-After 8 months of testimony, the Scottish COVID inquiry has outlined many long term negative impacts to human health solely due to lockdown policies. This also includes young children and infants.

Why has Dr.Smith excluded lockdown harms from his report given MSPs have retained powers to repeat this policy?

‘‘The longer term impact is likely to be negative for their physical and mental health.’’

-Stuart Gayle KC reading from the witness statement of Dr.Jennifer Burns who served as President of the British Geriatrics Society from November 2019 to November 2022.

What is this really about?

The implementtion of UN agenda 2030 SDGs and the WEF’s fourth industrial revoilution (cited as a conspiracy theory during the COVID era) yet this reality is proudly advertised on the Scottish Government website as industry 4.0.

Did you vote for this?

Insight from Rosa Koire RIP 1971-2021

Rosa died on 30 May 2021, from lung cancer after a period if ill health. Some doubt the official version. She had a 28 year career as a forensic commercial real estate expert in land evaluation which led her to uncover the goals of the UN.

‘They say that they have digitilised the world more in the last 10 weeks with the COVID experience than the last 10 years…the goal is to control you, to surveil you, to manage you, to monitor you.’’

Please share your thoughts.

Thanks for reading.

