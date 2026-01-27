source for image-mi5 official Instagram

Introduction

This topic was brought to my attention recently by a subscriber who has carried out extensive research (due to personal experience from 2020 since achieving ‘activist status’ for the first time protesting lockdown) with regards Covert Human Intelligence Sources (CHIS). I was informed;

“Intelligence Services” is the biggest threat to our liberty. CHIS thugs, and everyone up the chain of command, has immunity (civil and criminal).’’

As this was a new subject for me i found subsequent forwarded documents to be eye opening where i thought ‘surely not?’ but i was shocked to discover it was all true. This article is a combination of material i was sent and some of my own research.

What is CHIS?

‘Agents - or Covert Human Intelligence Sources (CHIS) - provide information that is critical to keeping the UK safe. Agents are not formally employed by MI5, but work alongside specifically trained MI5 officers.’

‘The Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021 received Royal Assent on March 1, 2021, allowing certain government authorities in the UK to authorize criminal conduct by undercover agents in the course of their duties. This act has raised significant concerns regarding civil liberties and the potential for abuse of power.’

‘The Government has stated that CHIS are a “core part” of security, intelligence and policing work. It has said that the use of CHIS is a “key tactic” in protecting national security and investigating serious crime.’

Scottish Parliament 19 Jan 2021

The CHIS bill was debated in the Scottish Parliament with some noteable comments from Neil Findlay MSP.

‘‘No longer will every citizen be equal before the law.’’

‘‘..actions upto murder to be given immunity and be regarded as lawful.’’

The CHIS Act 2021-A dangerous affront to our civil liberties?

This webinar by the Garden Court Chambers Civil Liberties and Human Rights Team from 24 May 2021 has a comprehensive overview.

‘‘(Preventing) ‘‘disorder’’..can cover a very wide range of activities.’’

‘‘Absolulte immunity is unprecedented, it’s never existed before.’’

On 12 October 2021, the House of Lords record shows;

Baroness D’Souza to move that this House regrets that the Regulation of Investigatory Powers (Criminal Conduct Authorisations) (Amendment) Order 2021 (SI 2021/601) does not provide adequate safeguards on the actions of covert agents, as the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021 failed to include express limits on the crimes covert agents can commit; and calls on Her Majesty’s Government to amend the act to provide proper limits on, and oversight of, crimes committed by covert agents.

I am unsure whether these amendments were implemented but the latest available legislation states:

UK Column update 18th July 2022

An overview of powers authorised in the bill.

‘‘It includes criminality upto and including murder.’’

‘Spycops’ update

Covered in The Guardian January 2026.

Conclusion

My subscriber stated in feedback:

‘Undercover policing of protests used to be called the ‘Special Demonstration Squad’ which is an accurate description. They pretend to be protesters. Organise protests. They approach protesting like a job (because they are paid to protest, paid to befriend genuine protesters, paid to gather information on activists, paid to act out entrapment operations).’

‘Undercover cops today and police informants are all referred to as Covert Human Intelligence Sources (CHIS). 14 authorities are authorised to use CHIS. These agents are paid to befriend people with the purpose of gathering intelligence on them. Behavioral psychologists are often used in these covert operations.’

Tilly Gifford did everything she possibly could to have the undercover policing inquiry extended to Scotland. This was refused.

Police Scotland’s informant expenditure in a 5 year period was almost £1.5million.

Unless the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021 is revoked we will forever live in a Stasi state where inconvenient individuals are quietly destroyed by a mob of ruthless thugs highly trained in zersetzung tactics.’

