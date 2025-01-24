Warning: The report contains some harrowing details.

The RCN asked members to respond to a short survey at the end of December. Thousands of nursing staff responded, confirming corridor care is widespread across the UK. What you will read is raw, unedited and unredacted as it should – and needs to be.

‘‘No access to safety critical facilities like oxygen, suction or monitoring equipment. Fire escapes blocked. Patients having diagnoses and discussions in public, and being treated, fed, washed and toileted – and sadly even dying – with no privacy. Staff across health and social care at breaking point as professionals and as people, knowing they cannot give patients and families the care and dignity they deserve.’’

…Most shocking is this situation now being accepted as the norm.’’

-Professor Nicola Ranger -Chief Executive, Royal College of Nursing

I will focus my attention on highlighting the Scottish responses but comments are shared by nursing staff for all four nations of the UK.

‘‘As a nurse I felt that I had failed every single patient under my care.’’

‘‘Patients are not being cared for in an appropriate manner and things like sepsis not be treated in appropriate time frames.’’

‘‘These are patients who have not yet seen a doctor, who could be very unwell or waiting with painful injuries. They can deteriorate quickly and the staffing is not adequate to keep these patients safe.’’

‘‘The elderly are helplessly ending up with delirium.’’

‘‘As a staff nurse of over 10yrs and now a paramedic of 4yrs I have never experienced such a broken system, patients are lying for hours in ambulances where no further care can be provided.’’

