Warning: The report contains some harrowing details.
Introduction
The RCN asked members to respond to a short survey at the end of December. Thousands of nursing staff responded, confirming corridor care is widespread across the UK. What you will read is raw, unedited and unredacted as it should – and needs to be.
‘‘No access to safety critical facilities like oxygen, suction or monitoring equipment. Fire escapes blocked. Patients having diagnoses and discussions in public, and being treated, fed, washed and toileted – and sadly even dying – with no privacy. Staff across health and social care at breaking point as professionals and as people, knowing they cannot give patients and families the care and dignity they deserve.’’
…Most shocking is this situation now being accepted as the norm.’’
-Professor Nicola Ranger -Chief Executive, Royal College of Nursing
I will focus my attention on highlighting the Scottish responses but comments are shared by nursing staff for all four nations of the UK.
‘‘As a nurse I felt that I had failed every single patient under my care.’’
‘‘Patients are not being cared for in an appropriate manner and things like sepsis not be treated in appropriate time frames.’’
‘‘These are patients who have not yet seen a doctor, who could be very unwell or waiting with painful injuries. They can deteriorate quickly and the staffing is not adequate to keep these patients safe.’’
‘‘The elderly are helplessly ending up with delirium.’’
‘‘As a staff nurse of over 10yrs and now a paramedic of 4yrs I have never experienced such a broken system, patients are lying for hours in ambulances where no further care can be provided.’’
Having to put out adverts for Corridor Care nurses shows how ingrained is this unacceptable practice. A relative (76) was admitted to a hospital in NW England for further treatment post PE and stent. In a bed along acorridor with other patients. There was little attention/ oversight. The wife had to make sure he was given water and the meds he needed. A nurse said she wasn't sure when he had last had his meds given!
The NHS seems to be beyond breaking point since the 'pandemic'. One wonders what exactly are Trusts and Managers actually managing? Failing in plain sight and seemingly intent on protecting their positions whilst asking for more money.
The GP system has been ruined ( under Tory and Labour govts), more people going straight to A&E than ever before. That needs to be addressed so that people have access and trust in the local GP/Medical Centre. Many people who find the new systems a barrier, delay ( are delayed) treatment and end up as A&E patients.
Hancock's big promotion (while he was lining himself up in 2019 to be the next leader of the Tory Party) was 'telemedicine'. It was the future! Virtual appointments making a significant contribution....no. The new technology is also predicated on reliable energy...is that guaranteed as Milliband degrades the energy infrastructure. "The problem is this doctor. I have a........" Connection lost!
No wonder so many medics are demoralised, as well as the patients they have to care for with as high standards as possible.
The situation is exactly the same in France. Deaths on emergency stretchers are now a regular feature in the press. This trivialisation - a sign that these practices are becoming the norm - is very worrying and totally unhealthy. Our governments are deliberately creating a shortage in hospitals.