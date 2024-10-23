NEW|COVID-19 and Society:What matters to people in Scotland?
Findings from qualitative research January to February 2022.
Introduction
The aim of this research was to gather direct accounts from the public on their experiences of the ‘pandemic’ and on their concerns and thoughts about future support needs. 3,162 people took part by completing the survey online. The survey was publicly available on the Scottish Government website and promoted through the Government Facebook page.
Who took part
Video highlights reel
Noteworthy responses below.
Analysis
According to the Scottish Government it appears you are an extremist if you do not believe politicians, the WHO, big pharma and numerous poorly qualified public health ‘experts’ over the ‘COVID pandemic’?
‘‘At the extreme, some were angry as they believed that the pandemic was a hoax.’’
‘‘Others criticised what they perceived as politicised decision making and decision making that was not based on science or ‘cherry picking’ science.’’ -Scottish Government
The new UK Government definition of ‘extremism’ isn’t without a sense of irony these last 4 years. eg- if you were anti-lockdown, pro freedom, pro democracy you were villified in the mainstream media and under threat of arrest.
The standout comment
PERMANENT COVID powers—no WHO treaty required in Scotland
A reminder as the ‘awake/freedom’ community discusses the Northern Ireland health bill MSPs have already made that a reality for 5.5 million Scots with the passing of the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill in 2022.
Protecting the NHS
Isolation
Effects on children
Lockdown
Scotholm syndrome
Unfortunately many Scots have been changed forever and are firmly stuck in the ‘COVID’ psychosis. Many more testimonies within the document.
Conclusions
No lessons are being learned other than to how best socially engineer a society to accept evermore authorotarianism ‘for the greater good.’ All policy harms conveniently hidden under COVID-19.
Thanks for reading and watching.
End
Links:
Full document- https://www.gov.scot/publications/covid-19-society-matters-people-scotland/pages/2/
https://news.stv.tv/scotland/msps-vote-to-pass-legislation-on-emergency-covid-powers-which-will-give-scottish-government-ability-to-impose-lockdowns
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/new-definition-of-extremism-2024/new-definition-of-extremism-2024#the-definition
Unforgivable what they've done to people 💔
When Greta said she wanted everyone terrified .. and when COV2 started to look rather like CO2 .. I suspected a game might be afoot. Maybe just opportunism , and I do believe we have huge environmental problems of various types. What I would disagree with is the methods used .