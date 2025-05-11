Biologyphenom

Allen
1h

The abuse and neglect of the elderly during the COVID-19 fraud is a particularly sinister aspect of this operation, tied directly to the economic pressures facing pension systems and the broader agenda of wealth transfer and population control. In practice what was done added up to institutional euthanasia as public health policy. This treatment of the elderly wasn't just callous neglect - it was part of a calculated strategy.

Part and parcel of that torture regime were mandated deadly protocols that were incentivized by piles of money that hospital and nursing home administrators were all too happy to lap up and the end result was piles of dead bodies.

In essence, the exploitation of the elderly during the COVID-19 crisis is not an unfortunate side effect, but a deliberate strategy to address pension liabilities, reduce the care burden on the state, and further the agenda of population control and economic restructuring.

The manufactured perception that there was such a "health emergency" is an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering. All of this has been made possible through institutional programming and accelerated media messaging disallowing basic cognitive processes and eliminating critical thinking possibilities.

Janice Gale
1h

Your statistics might be correct, I don’t know. I would just mention that the tests that were sent out “free” by the government weren’t very accurate. However the out of proportion measures adopted by the authorities were so unwarranted as to be criminal. I was damaged by misinformation, yes a fear campaign, a dangerous vaccine and poisoning after effects from it all. They won’t get away with it again!

