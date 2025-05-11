NEW|COVID-19 at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry
Just how dangerous does the evidence suggest 'the virus' was to the population?
Introduction
It may come as a suprise to most people to discover that official testimony under oath at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry has confirmed the ‘sars cov-2’ virus was NOT very widespread or present at all within the following sectors.
Care homes= 50% of residents who tested ‘positive for COVID’ had no symptoms. Most fully recovered. Misattribution with others causes of illness and death claimed as ‘COVID’ exagerrated threat in care homes.
Hospitality= Out of 1.8 MILLION people (one THIRD of the entire population of Scotland) (10) 0.006% had a ‘positive’ COVID test.
Prisons= From 8,000 prisoners, (16) 0.2% died as a ‘COVID-19 related’ death in 3 years. Minimal ‘positive’ cases. No ‘Long COVID.’
Religious centres= No ‘COVID cases’ in 3 years.
Funeral industry= 1 case of ‘COVID’ in 3 years. No significant increase in cremations.
Early years childcare= 90% of children did not contract ‘the virus.’
NB: Statement comments added when not mentioned during oral evidence.
Testimony highlights
Thoughts
The enormous threat advertised of ‘the virus’ has clearly been a construct of TV propaganda, political scaremongering and erroneous case/death recording methods. Almost all serious harms being openly spoken about are directly from the lockdown policies.
One may believe the isolation policies were protecting people from ‘COVID’ then why were those isolated the longest (in care homes) dying the most from ‘the virus’? I think i have a rough idea yet very few popular critics/freedom groups are calling this out.
It’s also worth adding that nearly one YEAR on from the bombshell health and social care closing statements (where rampant human rights abuses were confirmed) there are still ZERO media reports globally, inclusive of the ‘alternative’. People should be aghast at that given the Scottish inquiry (ongoing) is the world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the truth to the lockdown yet has been reduced to nothing in the media landscape.
The abuse and neglect of the elderly during the COVID-19 fraud is a particularly sinister aspect of this operation, tied directly to the economic pressures facing pension systems and the broader agenda of wealth transfer and population control. In practice what was done added up to institutional euthanasia as public health policy. This treatment of the elderly wasn't just callous neglect - it was part of a calculated strategy.
Part and parcel of that torture regime were mandated deadly protocols that were incentivized by piles of money that hospital and nursing home administrators were all too happy to lap up and the end result was piles of dead bodies.
In essence, the exploitation of the elderly during the COVID-19 crisis is not an unfortunate side effect, but a deliberate strategy to address pension liabilities, reduce the care burden on the state, and further the agenda of population control and economic restructuring.
The manufactured perception that there was such a "health emergency" is an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering. All of this has been made possible through institutional programming and accelerated media messaging disallowing basic cognitive processes and eliminating critical thinking possibilities.
Your statistics might be correct, I don’t know. I would just mention that the tests that were sent out “free” by the government weren’t very accurate. However the out of proportion measures adopted by the authorities were so unwarranted as to be criminal. I was damaged by misinformation, yes a fear campaign, a dangerous vaccine and poisoning after effects from it all. They won’t get away with it again!