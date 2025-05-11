Introduction

It may come as a suprise to most people to discover that official testimony under oath at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry has confirmed the ‘sars cov-2’ virus was NOT very widespread or present at all within the following sectors.

Care homes = 50% of residents who tested ‘positive for COVID’ had no symptoms. Most fully recovered. Misattribution with others causes of illness and death claimed as ‘COVID’ exagerrated threat in care homes.

Hospitality = Out of 1.8 MILLION people (one THIRD of the entire population of Scotland) (10) 0.006% had a ‘positive’ COVID test.

Prisons = From 8,000 prisoners, (16) 0.2% died as a ‘COVID-19 related’ death in 3 years. Minimal ‘positive’ cases. No ‘Long COVID.’

Religious centres = No ‘COVID cases’ in 3 years.

Funeral industry = 1 case of ‘COVID’ in 3 years. No significant increase in cremations.

Early years childcare= 90% of children did not contract ‘the virus.’

NB: Statement comments added when not mentioned during oral evidence.

Testimony highlights

Thoughts

The enormous threat advertised of ‘the virus’ has clearly been a construct of TV propaganda, political scaremongering and erroneous case/death recording methods. Almost all serious harms being openly spoken about are directly from the lockdown policies.

One may believe the isolation policies were protecting people from ‘COVID’ then why were those isolated the longest (in care homes) dying the most from ‘the virus’? I think i have a rough idea yet very few popular critics/freedom groups are calling this out.

It’s also worth adding that nearly one YEAR on from the bombshell health and social care closing statements (where rampant human rights abuses were confirmed) there are still ZERO media reports globally, inclusive of the ‘alternative’. People should be aghast at that given the Scottish inquiry (ongoing) is the world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the truth to the lockdown yet has been reduced to nothing in the media landscape.

Thanks for watching. Like, share and comment if you care.

End