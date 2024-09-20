Different strokes for different folks

Just one of the many officials since 2020 with inside knowledge of how dangerous ‘the COVID virus’ was caught breaking rules they told everyone else (with a straight face, on LIVE TV, for months on end) to follow….or else.

Who is Dr.Jay?

Jay Varma is a physician and epidemiologist and previously served as senior advisor for public health and COVID-19 to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

‘‘You were having sex parties during COVID?’’

‘‘Yeah.’’

“We went to some, like, underground dance party … underneath a bank on Wall Street … We were all rolling, we’re all taking molly [MDMA] and everybody’s high. And I was so happy because I hadn’t done that in like a year and a half.”

“I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was you know, like on TV and stuff…”

Cornell

Dr.Varma’s page at Cornell no longer exists.

Current status

Mr. Varma is currently employed as the chief medical officer for a pharma company called SIGA Technologies who have just secured a $9 million deal (Aug, 2024) with the DOD for smallpox treatment Tpox, although smallpox was eradicated in 1980 (WHO). This is the first drug approved by the FDA to treat adults and children for smallpox.

‘‘SIGA Technologies, Inc. today announced a new contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for the procurement of approximately $9 million of TPOXX®. This award is comprised primarily of oral TPOXX®.’’

What are they prepating for?

Gates suggested that the “germ-games” could include preparing for acts of bioterrorism such as smallpox attacks on airports.

Munich Security conference

Here is Mr.Gates (an ardent proponent of depopulation) talking about the above scenario again in 2017.

‘‘The next epidemic has a good chance of originating on a computer screen…of a terrorist intent to create a synthetic version of the smallpox virus.’’

Digital computer viruses?

Interestingly, ‘sarscov-2’ is a computer generated sequence and was uploaded to public health institutions all around the world shortly before the declaration of the COVID pandemic which is claimed to have killed at least 7 million people (WHO).

‘‘On December 28, 2019, virologist Dr. Lili Ren of the Institute of Pathogen Biology at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College submitted the genetic sequence to GenBank, a “genetic sequence repository.’’

The rest as they say is history!

End

