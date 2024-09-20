NEW|Covid Czar held secret drug-fuelled sex parties during a ''global pandemic.''
Why were those 'in the known' unafraid of the deadly virus?
Different strokes for different folks
Just one of the many officials since 2020 with inside knowledge of how dangerous ‘the COVID virus’ was caught breaking rules they told everyone else (with a straight face, on LIVE TV, for months on end) to follow….or else.
Who is Dr.Jay?
Jay Varma is a physician and epidemiologist and previously served as senior advisor for public health and COVID-19 to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
‘‘You were having sex parties during COVID?’’
‘‘Yeah.’’
“We went to some, like, underground dance party … underneath a bank on Wall Street … We were all rolling, we’re all taking molly [MDMA] and everybody’s high. And I was so happy because I hadn’t done that in like a year and a half.”
“I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was you know, like on TV and stuff…”
Credit for video @scrowder on X.
Cornell
Dr.Varma’s page at Cornell no longer exists.
Current status
Mr. Varma is currently employed as the chief medical officer for a pharma company called SIGA Technologies who have just secured a $9 million deal (Aug, 2024) with the DOD for smallpox treatment Tpox, although smallpox was eradicated in 1980 (WHO). This is the first drug approved by the FDA to treat adults and children for smallpox.
‘‘SIGA Technologies, Inc. today announced a new contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for the procurement of approximately $9 million of TPOXX®. This award is comprised primarily of oral TPOXX®.’’
What are they prepating for?
Gates suggested that the “germ-games” could include preparing for acts of bioterrorism such as smallpox attacks on airports.
Munich Security conference
Here is Mr.Gates (an ardent proponent of depopulation) talking about the above scenario again in 2017.
‘‘The next epidemic has a good chance of originating on a computer screen…of a terrorist intent to create a synthetic version of the smallpox virus.’’
Digital computer viruses?
Interestingly, ‘sarscov-2’ is a computer generated sequence and was uploaded to public health institutions all around the world shortly before the declaration of the COVID pandemic which is claimed to have killed at least 7 million people (WHO).
‘‘On December 28, 2019, virologist Dr. Lili Ren of the Institute of Pathogen Biology at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College submitted the genetic sequence to GenBank, a “genetic sequence repository.’’
The rest as they say is history!
https://nypost.com/2024/09/19/us-news/nyc-covid-adviser-brags-in-secret-recording-about-drug-fueled-sex-parties-mid-pandemic-had-to-be-sneaky/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jay_Varma
https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/the-smallpox-eradication-programme---sep-(1966-1980)
https://pandemics.cornell.edu/people/jay-k-varma/
https://investor.siga.com/investors/news/news-details/2024/SIGA-Announces-New-Contract-Awarded-by-U.S.-Department-of-Defense-for-the-Procurement-of-9-Million-of-TPOXX/default.aspx
https://www.itv.com/news/2021-11-03/bill-gates-warns-of-smallpox-terror-attacks-in-bid-for-pandemic-prevention-funds
Their pandemics live in the twisted thoughts in their heads, it is what they want to happen but could not achieve it without a terror campaign. We have all seen the terror of pandemics on tv and films so we have been primed in what to expect and the perpetrators did not disappoint. Panic, fear and lies all televised for us to see secondhand. Yes, there were viruses in 2020 with illnesses and deaths like every year but there was no pandemic. Unfortunately people believe what comes out of their square boxes at home and still do. I passed today a poor old man wearing his mask outside still scared he might catch "the covid" and I am sure many other people will don the mask if told to again. The real sickness is people like Varma and I am sure there are plenty like him in every government and public health no matter where you live.