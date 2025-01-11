NEW|'COVID' deaths at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry
COVID as cause of death questioned by families and care home managers.
Introduction
Exclusive compilation highlights of powerful testimony made under oath calling into question the existence of a novel virus causing excess deaths during lockdown 2020. This is no conspiracy theory.
‘‘I wanted to know what had happened to her because i never ever believed for a minute it was COVID.’’
- Micheleine Kane -Chair Scottish Kinship Care Alliance
‘‘I’m personally NOT convinced my mum had COVID.’’
-Sharon Mair- Former BBC employee of 34 years
Please help share the only official information in the world which exposes what really happened during lockdown and even 15 months on is rarely spoken about in ‘alt’ media/medical ‘freedom’ community circles.
I watch this and it's like we've been part of some kind of movie like it's no real but it's real the pains real never left and no ones helping no ones looking for justice all the people we told in hope and they have done nothing 💔 Even visiting the graves don't feel real 😔 I still have hope tho till my last breath this can never be gotten away with 🙏 Justice4James 🙏 Forever41 💔 Justice4all 🙏💫
Powerful testimonies, people speaking with no axe to grind just concern and grief for their loved ones. We are constantly gaslit by the health authorities saying that their concern is an overreaction but this is manipulation. The relatives have first hand experience of the assault that happened to their family it does not matter what age or health status they had, they were witness to the harms inflicted on them. Ignore their concerns and it will be you or your loved ones the next time.