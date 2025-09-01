Are pseudonyms being used at Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries?

This topic was brought to my attention recently by one of the most fearless women i have had the pleasure of knowing since 2020, Moira Brown. Moira is the deputy leader of the Sovereignty Party and her Youtube channel can be viewed here.

The Cambridge dictionary describes Pseudonym as;

‘‘a name someone uses instead of their real name, especially on written work.’’

UK COVID-19 inquiry

I will give just two examples below (there are many more). This specifically relates to when witnesses are asked to give their full name.

1- Matt Hancock, former UK Health Secretary.

‘‘Matthew John David Hancock.’’

But in the witness statement he is known only as Rt. Hon. Matt Hancock.

2-Prof Sir Gregor Smith, current Chief Medical Officer for Scotland.

‘‘My name is Gregor Ian Smith.’’

But in the witness statement he is known only as Professor Sir Gregor Smith.

Thoughts

This ‘anomaly’ features in many other officialdom and even bereaved member testimonies but for time’s sake i won’t be covering those. You get the picture. I’m no legal scholar but perhaps someone can explain why would the oral evidence REAL name given differ from the name given in the written statement (a pseudonym)?

Does giving witness testimony using a name other than an accurate and true full name make the evidence inadmissible?

Could criminal proceedings be brought against those who gave a false full name either in writing, orally or both to the inquiry?

