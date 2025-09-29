Introduction

I’d like to highlight this powerful speech by former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen on the pushback against Digital I.D occuring in the UK.

‘‘We’ve got to stop them….time is running out quickly.’’

Oppositon to digital ID

I couldn’t help but notice alot of popular UK critics have been ‘speaking out’ on Starmer’s totalitarian digital ID scheme. They organsied rapidly and in lockstep to get the message out to millions within days. This is ongoing.

Thoughts

I’ve stated for quite some time the outright denial or dismissal of the official and ONGOING COVID inquiry evidence in the UK would prove to be a catastrophic mistake for the nation, even the world. This is the root from which alot of current and incoming problems stem. COVID-19 The Great Reset remember? From no jab=no job to no digital pass=no job.

I’ve pleaded with many critics to focus on the following evidence and not just to ‘give it a mention’. Why? Because IF everyone wants Starmer and Labour gone as they claim why jettison the most blatant evidence of state criminality in UK history which would truly unite the nation and more importantly result in accountability from which those currently ‘in charge’ would not be able to implement anything?

I find it a bit questionable people speak about defending freedom etc when they’ve been silent or lacked any real focus on exposing the following like the treatment of our world war 2 veterans whilst in lockdown (who once upon a time actually defended freedom).

eg: Ms.Griffith’s father was a World War 2 Air Force Veteran. 1

This revealled so far at UK inquiry and is just a snapshot of all the evidence.

—Medical discrimination—Powers of attorney ignored—Blanket DNACPR notices upon the elderly and learning disabled including teenagers—No visits allowed even at end of life—End of life drugs only treatment offered for ‘COVID’ to care home residents—Antipsychotic medications killed people living with dementia in care homes—’Positive for COVID’ no symptoms for weeks—Restrictions accelerated the decline of people living with dementia—

and 15 months on there are STILL no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports about the bombshell health and social care closing statements from Scotland.

As the digital ID petition now reaches an impressive 2.5 MILLION signatures (including my own) i think it’s sobering the same level of opposition cannot be raised when it comes to the now confirmed illegal, unethical and often lethal ‘treatment’ of our most vulnerbale whilst incarcerated during the lockdowns. This should not be seen as ‘old news.’

The UK COVID-19 inquiry module 8 featuring lockdown impacts upon children & young people begins today (updates soon) and i wonder who really cares within the popular political AND ‘alternative opposition’ arena as to what will be said over the next few weeks?

Highlights from Impact Film not yet available for download.

..But digital ID….sure it requires attention but not the inquiry?

End