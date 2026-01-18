Introduction

Feedback i have received stating how the UK COVID-19 inquiry is ‘old news’ or that people won’t report it as ‘they’ve moved on’ led me to create this article. I think it demonstrates neither of that is true and there is something far more subtle and concerning going on when it comes to the reporting of the actual evidence.

Realities

Two versions of reality exist at the same time where one attracts the bulk of attention.

Daily Sceptic previously known as Lockdown Sceptics

As a fan of the Daily Sceptic i thought i’d assess coverage of the inquiry. The DS was created by Toby Daniel Moorsom Young and from 21 January 2025 is known as Baron Young of Acton now a Conservative life peer. He is the founder and director of the Free Speech Union and an associate editor of The Spectator.

When one searches ‘UK COVID-19 inquiry’ 32 pages are returned which covers approximately three HUNDRED articles over the past 3 years.

What has being said?

As you can see above (not a complete list) common critic themes running since mid 2023 all the way to Dec 2025 about the inquiry are to dismiss and make readers uniterested with numerous calls for the inquiry to be stopped altogether.

Not enough evidence. An embarassment. Not a proper inquiry. Full of lies. Time to stop the pantomime. A costly whitewash cover up. Calls for the inquiry to be stopped from Prof Angus Dalgleish to Prof’s Heneghan and Jefferson aka as ‘the good guys.’

The only testimonies i could see analysed at in any detail were those from officialdom. Rishi Sunak, Patrick Vallance, Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon etc various Professors and Matt Hancock. This is something i noticed with mainstream media where focus was always directed towards officials (even live streams promoted to the public to tune in) at the expense of families and others who were outlining some truly horrendous experiences and where one would expect lockdown sceptics to be shouting from the rooftops not placing it out of sight out of mind!

Heneghan and Jefferson’s ‘coverage’

Writers for the DS i noticed Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson of ‘Trust the Evidence’ covered the inquiry for 5 weeks in the early days of Module One ‘Resilience and Preparedness’ (July 2023) or as they call it ‘The Hallett inquiry.’’

From October 2023 DUE TO FEEDBACK from their PAID subscriber base they stated coverage would continue. Clearly a public need existed to know more.

Coverage lasted until the conclusion of Module One then the inquiry was (afaik) never reported on again until the recent Module 2 conclusions (20 Nov 2025) where it was easy to create another narrative to discredit the inquiry further.

Note there have been 9 Modules completed at the inquiry so far with the final Module 10 ‘Impact on Society’ hearing evidence from 16 Feb–5 Mar 2026. A huge shock to me was Module 8 laid bare the catastrophic impacts of the lockdown on the UK’s children and yet coverage and outrage was all but non existent in popular media/critic channels.

I wonder why the esteemed Professors threw the towel in so early? ‘Trust the evidence’ just not the gold standard in evidence gathering? I even copied their accounts into many posts on the inquiry past 12 months without any interest/support.

People have ‘moved on’ hence lack of interest

Then why do popular UK COVID critic influencers like Neil Oliver and James Melville and many others continue to tweet about the inquiry in a dismissive manner resulting in HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of views and articles as follows are still surfacing?

‘The Covid Inquiry is Instantiating Lies That Make it Worse Than No Inquiry At All’ —-Daily Sceptic 15th December 2025

With platforms capable of reaching millions why not instead highlight what has been stated rather than give life to what hasn’t or what one would like to hear? 1

Thoughts

What is going on and why is this happening? I think it’s because the totality of OFFICIAL evidence if exposed more widely would unify the British public and result in an unstoppable force towards accountability with global implications.

eg; Those admitedly and unarguably harmed the most from the distressing, inhumane and LETHAL lockdown restrictions in care homes living with dementia (Mar-May 2020) went on to die the most presumably from a novel disease called COVID-19.

That is an indisputable fact deserving of debate most of all from prominent lockdown sceptics and free speech advocates but instead…

I’ll finish with recent feedback from a follower who wishes to remain anonymous.

‘‘You’re not grifting for money, and you’re not claiming other people’s work as your own - you are documenting an official process which nobody else has been doing - that alone gives what you ‘re doing validity, whether they see the value or not.’’

‘‘You’re not pushing a political ideology like racism or left/right stuff - just documenting important testimony & evidence from an official process which nobody in either msm or alt media has bothered to do.’’

‘‘You’ve personally edited out of the hundreds of hours of video, the most pertinent & damning evidence, which the inquiry process itself has effectively ignored in it’s conclusions, so the ultimate point of what you’re doing is to demonstrate that the inquiry itself is biased towards predetermined conclusions, and exposing this is something nobody else has done.’’

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End