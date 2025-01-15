Introduction

Tour de force compilation by

definitively outlining the ‘COVID’ event in Scotland and how government/public health lockdowns promoted to protect population health was instead destroying it. This has all been confirmed and thoroughly documented at the

which to this day has received almost no mainstream media coverage on TV or in the print press. Even ‘alternative’ media platforms and many popular lockdown sceptics have decided to ignore it despite my best efforts. eg-Residents who are now confirmed as having suffered

died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’

‘‘The lockdown was meant to protect us why then did we experience thousands of extra deaths?’’

‘‘During lockdown is when care home residents should have been at their safest.’’

20,000 excess deaths at home in Scotland

Another largely unreported metric is the enormous excess death toll within private homes. Many people told to ‘‘stay at home to protect the NHS’’ and then too afraid to call for an ambulance for heart attacks etc in case they caught ‘COVID.’

19,637 (96%) of all excess deaths within private homes 2020-2023 were from confirmed NON COVID causes.

-National Records of Scotland

See analysis here.

Thanks for watching. Please share this information and remember to give

a follow.

Here is a PDF of the paper mentioned for download.