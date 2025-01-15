Introduction
Tour de force compilation bydefinitively outlining the ‘COVID’ event in Scotland and how government/public health lockdowns promoted to protect population health was instead destroying it. This has all been confirmed and thoroughly documented at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry which to this day has received almost no mainstream media coverage on TV or in the print press. Even ‘alternative’ media platforms and many popular lockdown sceptics have decided to ignore it despite my best efforts. eg-Residents who are now confirmed as having suffered ''the most extreme form of punishment'' died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’
‘‘The lockdown was meant to protect us why then did we experience thousands of extra deaths?’’
‘‘During lockdown is when care home residents should have been at their safest.’’
20,000 excess deaths at home in Scotland
Another largely unreported metric is the enormous excess death toll within private homes. Many people told to ‘‘stay at home to protect the NHS’’ and then too afraid to call for an ambulance for heart attacks etc in case they caught ‘COVID.’
19,637 (96%) of all excess deaths within private homes 2020-2023 were from confirmed NON COVID causes.
-National Records of Scotland
See analysis here.
This is like a manual on how to commit mass murder/genocide! I used some of your stats to inform someone yesterday about scamdemic. Wee chink of horror in her face but then back to normal. Shared this as usual on twitter and amhorrified nobody seems to care in Scotland. Yet.
What a clear and forceful video presentation! This kind of thing is exactly what is needed to demonstrate the gross systemic failures of the establishments. I'd like to be able to say we can learn from it to avoid it happening in the future but I'm afraid we won't learn anything.
The result of this catastrophe is a loss of public trust in those establishments which so grossly failed us during this madness. Political, medical, legal, educational - all of them were found wanting.
Reform of these institutions is desperately needed as they have proved themselves unfit to handle the demands of the kind of world we now live in.