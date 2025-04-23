Introduction

‘One of the two private prisons in Scotland is being prosecuted following the death of an inmate. Calum Inglis was found dead in his cell 12 days after ‘contracting COVID’.

‘His family have long campaigned that the 34-year-old did not receive the necessary care and treatment from the prison authorities in his final day.’

‘On Wednesday, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC announced that proceedings would be commencing against HMP Addiewell in West Lothian. It is one of the first prosecutions relating to 6,000 Covid deaths in Scotland.’

NB: The SPS has Crown immunity from criminal prosecution but this could be set to change.

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry 7 Dec 2023

Mr.Inglis session was subject to excessive periods of his oral evidence being adjourned and thus hidden from the public.

Warning: Contains distressing content.

Could only view dead son behind a glass panel due to COVID restrictions.

No medical help was provided to his son despite deteriorating health.

Statement highlights

‘‘Despite his requests to see a medical member of staff regarding the blood he was coughing up he was never seen by anyone.’’

-Paragraph 58

‘‘In text messages to me, he advised, that despite coughing up blood, he was told by staff he '‘just had Covid.’’

-Paragraph 58

‘‘Despite telling the staff about his symptoms, all he was given for pain relief was paracetamol. The paracetamol was passed under his cell door by a prison guard. He did not see a medical member of staff.

‘‘He said the paracetamol was not even touching the pain. In a text to me he said "I'm in a bad way like.'‘

-Paragraphs 62-63

‘‘There was a lack of treatment and care after Callum tested positive for Covid whilst in HMP Addiewell.’’

-Paragraph 94

‘‘There was no mention of Covid on the initial death certificate.’’

-Paragraph 100

‘‘The impact of lack of care and treatment in HMP Addiewell is that he received no care after he tested positive for Covid. What processes were in place for prisoners that tested positive for Covid? What about those who are not vaccinated and had asthma? Why Callum not taken to hospital?’’

-Paragraph 111

‘‘The fact he died alone, despite clearly requesting help, needs to be answered.’’

-Paragraph 113

Prisoners in lockdown

‘During this time both my physical and mental health were destroyed, contact with family ended, destroying the ties I had to the real world. To this day I still feel disconnected and alone. All that those in charge cared about was 'covid', I was locked in a tiny cell for 24 hours a day, no exercise, gym or work, it became so bad I witnessed two inmates attempt suicide.

