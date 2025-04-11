NEW|Devi Sridhar STV News 2025
'Coronavirus pandemic' showed that Scotland is an unhealthy nation.
Introduction
Devi Lalita Sridhar is a Professor at the University of Edinburgh where she holds a Personal Chair in Global Public Health. She is Founding Director of the Global Health Governance Programme and holds a Wellcome Trust Investigator Award. She was the main public health advisor to Nicola Sturgeon during the ‘COVID’ years and has served the World Economic Forum Council on the Health Industry.
STV article
The ‘coronavirus pandemic’ revealed that Scotland is an unhealthy nation and more needs to be done to improve the public’s overall wellbeing.
“How do we get politicians to value our health – whether it’s access to health care, or whether it’s what we eat, or whether it’s the air we breathe?
-With an average age of death 82 years higher than natural life expectancy ‘COVID’ only showed when you deprive older people of their human rights, subject them to unrelenting fear, pressured DNACPRs and deny family contact for over 12 months many will die as a direct result! How do you get politicians to even value people’s lives given ‘assisted dying’ is on the way let alone health?
“(There is) collective amnesia. We want to forget because it was such a traumatic couple of years. But we also need to recognise that the pandemic revealed how unhealthy Scotland is.
Source: STV News
Scottish COVID inquiry evidence
Strangely ignored by Ms.Sridhar as ‘COVID’ was not responsible for any of this but rather the policies she enthusiastically supported.
To adapt the above quote: “(There is) collective amnesia. We want to forget because it was such a traumatic couple of years. But we also need to recognise that the lockdown revealed how insane our public health and political landscape it.’’
Lockdown not COVID
Harms from mask wearing inc people unable to breathe.
Lockdown harms on vulnerable children inc suicide attempts and an irretrievable loss of skills.
Lockdown harms on care homes inc prolonged isolation and suicides.
The Royal College of Speech and Language therapists have stated waiting lists are now a ‘‘PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS’’ noting ‘‘significant increase in the number of children who present with communication difficulties as a result of the lockdown.’’
Let's be Heard analysis hearing from ordinary Scots also catalogues the catastrophic consequences of the lockdows policies on the nation.
The Anne's Law consultation confirms the devastaing adverse impacts of visiting restrictions.
Thoughts
Even in 2025 public health ‘experts’ responsible for supporting so much widespread destruction continue to avoid discussing the consequences of their decisions and predictably the talk is of more pandemics. The lectures from all the same characters continue. In light of the evidence above how they get away with this is extraordinary!
Thanks for stopping by.
End
ALL SCOTTISH POLITICIANS AND SCOTTISH JOURNALUSTS ARE COMP,ICIT IN MURDER
They missed out one letter when naming the SATANIC WITCH--'L'----DeviL Sridhar. A child of SATAN if there ever was one and no doubt well linked to SATAN GATES!?