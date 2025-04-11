Introduction

Devi Lalita Sridhar is a Professor at the University of Edinburgh where she holds a Personal Chair in Global Public Health. She is Founding Director of the Global Health Governance Programme and holds a Wellcome Trust Investigator Award. She was the main public health advisor to Nicola Sturgeon during the ‘COVID’ years and has served the World Economic Forum Council on the Health Industry.

STV article

The ‘coronavirus pandemic’ revealed that Scotland is an unhealthy nation and more needs to be done to improve the public’s overall wellbeing.

“How do we get politicians to value our health – whether it’s access to health care, or whether it’s what we eat, or whether it’s the air we breathe?

-With an average age of death 82 years higher than natural life expectancy ‘COVID’ only showed when you deprive older people of their human rights, subject them to unrelenting fear, pressured DNACPRs and deny family contact for over 12 months many will die as a direct result! How do you get politicians to even value people’s lives given ‘assisted dying’ is on the way let alone health?

“(There is) collective amnesia. We want to forget because it was such a traumatic couple of years. But we also need to recognise that the pandemic revealed how unhealthy Scotland is.

Scottish COVID inquiry evidence

Strangely ignored by Ms.Sridhar as ‘COVID’ was not responsible for any of this but rather the policies she enthusiastically supported.

To adapt the above quote: “(There is) collective amnesia. We want to forget because it was such a traumatic couple of years. But we also need to recognise that the lockdown revealed how insane our public health and political landscape it.’’

Lockdown not COVID

Thoughts

Even in 2025 public health ‘experts’ responsible for supporting so much widespread destruction continue to avoid discussing the consequences of their decisions and predictably the talk is of more pandemics. The lectures from all the same characters continue. In light of the evidence above how they get away with this is extraordinary!

