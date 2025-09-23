Introduction

‘Virologist Dr Chris van Tulleken embarks on a global investigation into the hunt for the pathogen that could trigger the next pandemic and the cutting-edge science developed to tackle it.’

‘Known only as ‘Disease X’, it is shrouded in uncertainty. Its origin is unknown, how it could spread is unclear, but its impact could be much more severe than Covid-19.’

Disease X: Hunting the Next Pandemic is supported by The National Lottery through Screen Scotland. Aired 22nd Sept 2025 on the BBC.

Scottish Daily Express Article here.

Full video

Thoughts

If panicdemic-2 was a plan in the making what sort of policies would suit?

Permanent lockdown powers. Now available on demand in Scotland since 2022 with UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer signing the new WHO pandemic treaty. Legalising harmful IPC measures. Anne's Law' for Scotland recently received Royal Assent with Gloria's Law on the way for England and Wales. ‘Assisted dying’ laws now in motion UK wide in 2025. Removal of human rights law. From Farage to David Kurten the political ‘‘opposition’’ want the UK out of the ECHR when it was the ECHR that exposed the horriffic crimes occuring in care homes during lockdown. The latter shining a light on many popular ‘opposition’ figures and ‘alt’ media who have made little if any fuss about those revelations the past 2 years! More internet censorship. The online safety bill now in place.

This is proof despite the growing number of popular ‘opposition’ out there (many raking it in) there have been zero steps forward for society since 2020. I believe suppression of the official ongoing COVID inquiry evidence is ultimately what is allowing a pro pandemic, pro lockdown future to proliferate as full exposure of the evidence would stop the aforementioned in it’s tracks!

I’ve done everything i can to get crucial unreported inquiry information out there but for the past 12 months it has resulted in this substack being blocked and or totally ignored by those with the biggest platforms best placed to make a difference. Many influencers that did express interest, well that ‘interest’ died long ago and one has to wonder why?

