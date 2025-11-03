Introduction

This is a follow up article to Are pseudonyms being used at Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries? which was brought to my attention recently by a subscriber who has since submitted more thoughts and evidence i thought was worth sharing for debate.

These points in particular grabbed my attention:

‘Despite both the UK and Scottish covid-19 inquiry teams ‘any name’ll do’ approach, it is of critical importance correct full names appear in both written witness statements and in transcribed oral statements for these to be useful in court proceedings out-with the inquiry.’

‘Also, if by giving a false identity (not their full name) means the witness can’t be held criminally liable for anything said on the witness stand or in the Witness Statement then the inquiry conclusions will have been gained on the back of fraud and taxpayers money is being wasted on lawyers interviewing people who have lied in the very first line of their Witness Statement (aka committed perjury by giving a false name).’

‘It’s a crime to knowingly put false information in a witness statement. https://www.justice.gov.uk/courts/procedure-rules/civil/rules/part32 (see False Statements 32.14) “Proceedings for contempt of court may be brought against a person who makes or causes to be made a false statement in a document, prepared in anticipation of or during proceedings and verified by a statement of truth, without an honest belief in its truth.’

‘The former Prime Minister gave his full name to the UK covid-19 Inquiry as ‘Boris Johnson’ in his written Witness Statement https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/07172527/INQ000255836.pdf which is not his full name, then ‘Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson’ (which is his full name) prior to giving oral evidence to the inquiry.’

Real names v statement names

I must admit i was taken aback about how little i knew of our officials real names and i suspect most people are equally as unaware. The following takes a look at Prof’s Whitty and Vallance.

‘‘Can i ask you to give the inquiry your full name please?’’

-Claire Dobbin KC. Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘Christopher Whitty.’’

-Prof Chris Whitty

‘‘Could you please give the inquiry your full name?’’

-Sophie Cartwright KC. Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘Yes, Patrick John Thompson Vallance.’’

-Prof Sir Patrick Vallance

In both cases however the name given during oral evidence does not match with the witness statement. Even more confusingly Patrick Vallance does appear to give his full name at oral evidence unlike Chris Whitty. 1 2

Thoughts

So sometimes during oral evidence the REAL full name IS given but NOT in the witness statement and sometimes the REAL full name is NOT given at oral evidence but IS in the witness statement. It appears rare for both the oral stated full name and that in the witness statement to match as was the case with The First Minister of Scotland John Ramsay Swinney’s evidence.

Why is this approach not uniform with something so basic as stating your full name?

A reply from the inquiry over this issue stated:

