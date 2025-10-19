Introduction

This is an update in response to a few emails i have recieved about evolving Scottish and UK COVID inquiry information and trying to have this highlighted to the public more widely given the lack of media coverage.

Before i dive into the events of 2025 i think it is worth looking back at what has gone on previously. I emailed

(must be well over a year ago now) in the hope he would help highlight the disturbing information being revealled at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry on his popular Youtube channel. At the time the Scottish

was the world’s only official undertaking of details to hear directly from people with lived experience of ‘the pandemic.’

My persistence paid off and John seemed keen to get the information out there. I was greatful and thanked him for his time.

‘‘It’s really impressive the degree to which the Scottish COVID inquiry is NOT being reported by the mainstream media.’’

‘‘There is some really important material coming out and it’s not being reported as far as i can see.’’

All the inquiry videos covered by John on Youtube can be seen here. Bare in mind i have 130+ evidence sessions now available.

Correspondence 2024-2025

There was extremely limited feedback from John to myself with regards to any of these videos. Suffice to say that was not a big issue for me and so i sent many more clips but for whatever reason he decided not to use these. John was adamant early on the clips were ‘‘not getting very high views’’ which from my perspective should not be the priority but as can be seen the views were significant and very much in line with John’s other videos on other topics.

NB: Around 1.2 MILLION views in total. I calculated this would generate a Youtube revenue of near £10,000.

2025

I continued to email John crucial COVID inquiry footage from Scottish and later UK sessions from July 2024 (which was his last video) right upto last week as so many astonishing facts were emerging and were still not being picked up by mainstream and ‘alternative’ media platforms..however all emails (bar one) were ignored.

John DID reply June 2025 with interest in following up on Adam Stachura’s second testimony (see first above) so i created a custom clip taking considerable time doing so but i never heard from him again. That was sadly the last time we had any contact. Information as follows presumably deemed lesser for the public to know about than other topics covered (eg;Turin Shroud, geoengineering, alcohol risks, magic mushrooms)… and focused on almost daily the ‘covid vaccines.’

Asking for an explanation

I politely asked John for an explanation that if he didn’t want any more emails or was no longer interested in the inquiries to let me know so i could stop wasting my own time and his but again no reply. So i provided more clips. One recently achieving over 500,000 views on X. So clearly the inquiry ‘‘not getting very high views’’ perhaps used as an excuse to mean ‘not popular’ therefore unimportant was laid to rest. But again, no replies, even on this very good news.

Thoughts

As you can see from the main image above John’s motto was (still is?)..

..FOLLOW THE EVIDENCE….WHEREVER IT LEADS…

Yet in my experience when gold standard official evidence is consistently presenting a picture that it wasn’t a deadly novel virus was killing and harming people en mass from March 2020 nobody ‘speaking out’ really wants to know. Sure, the odd like or rarer still a restack has arrived from an influencer once in a blue moon but why no consistency and why are they here at all?

John may also have decided my critique of him on this post was uncalled for and went in a huff. However i think i was right to call this out though that after sitting through numerous evidence sessions from the world leading Scottish inquiry John decided to promotes Boris Johnson’s lab leak theroy as a credible explanation for the ‘pandemic.’ C’mon!

Whatever is going on i see the bigger picture and my door remains open to John or anyone else that wants to know more about and highlight the Scottish and UK COVID inquiries. I’ve always been about healthy collaboration not competition.

Another important point is the inquiries are streamed live on Youtube with extensive documentation available on the relevant websites. Anyone can cover it and write about it but who does? A dream come true for any dedicated covid critic or researcher. This is not ‘my job’ i’m simply a concerned citizen with a family aghast at what i have heard and so feel morally obliged to share this freely with others.

I estimate both inquiries will wrap up by Autumn/Winter 2026 and without significant pressure applied the inevitable whitewash conclusions will be reached. Given what has now been revealled in detail North and South of the border that would be a monumental failure of the opposition and not something to gloat about eg; ‘‘i told you so.’’

