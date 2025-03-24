Introduction

The British PM confirms in his memoirs ‘COVID’ was indeed a lab leak (co-inciding with the same ‘‘reveal’’ in the US)…

‘‘more and more senior intelligence officials, politicians, science editors, and scientists increasingly have endorsed the hypothesis that COVID-19 emerged as the result of a laboratory or research related accident.’’

and that in 2025 this is all completely trustworthy information according to one of the most ‘outspoken COVID critics’ in the UK with 3 million followers on Youtube

‘‘The frisky little critter jumped out of the test tube and started replicating all over the world.’’

-Boris Johnson

‘‘I couldn’t have put it better myself.’’

-A laughing ’Dr’ John Campbell at 2mins 35s

Facts over fiction

Amazon.co.uk book review of Bojo memoirs 'Unleashed.'

‘‘If zero stars was an option I’d have picked those. Book for those who enjoy fiction.’’

There is just one major problem. The world’s first and only official COVID inquiry from October 2023 (ongoing in Scotland) has not spoken of any lab leak virus but has confirmed the following:

Rampant neglect of the elderly and vulnerable incarcerated in care homes.

Misuse DNACPR notices.

No advocacy for vulnerable groups.

Powers of attorney discarded.

Inappropriate use of and focus providing end of life drugs to the elderly.

Prolonged isolation harms upto death upon the elderly.

No human rights. Multiple breaches of the ECHR confirmed.

FACTS: ‘COVID’ real or otherwise was not responsible for the above. The people that died the most from ‘the virus’ were placed under the most adverse pressure from public ‘health’ policies. Human rights are in place to protect human beings from harm and death. You’d think smart people like John would have worked things out by now?

Stay focused on those with a consistent message backed up with credible evidence, not those that play both sides, especially when profits are involved. Don’t buy into any ‘dissident’ theatre either that seeks to downplay or has ignored the Scottish evidence entirely for 18 months. This is where the truth lies for those with ears to hear and eyes to see.

Thanks for your attention.